Digital lenses for glasses: your questions answered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business

Digital lenses for glasses: your questions answered

In partnership with Duncan & Todd
June 20, 2022, 11:26 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 12:21 pm
Duncan and Todd has launched a new range of digital lenses

It seems like everything is going digital and that now includes your glasses – but in order to keep our eyes in the best condition possible it’s important to make sure we have the right glasses or contact lenses to help.

Getting digital lenses doesn’t mean that you will have “smart glasses” that will tell you the time or the weather, just that they are made using state-of-the-art processes to make them the best lenses for your specific needs.

But are digital glasses all they are cracked up to be? We spoke to Patrick Creber, an optometrist at Duncan and Todd Opticians & Hearing Care to find out more.

What are digital lenses and who can use them?

Duncan and Todd has launched a new range of bespoke lenses, manufactured by its in-house laboratory, Caledonian Optical. The lenses use the very latest digital technology, Digital Ray Path 2, offering glasses for every lifestyle, including drivers, office workers, hikers and users of smartphones and tablets.

Manufacturers can map thousands of individual pinpoints around the lens, so the wearer benefits from an accurate prescription from all angles. The Digital Ray Path 2 from Duncan and Todd Group acts as an ultra-HD lens, sharpening focus and reducing blurring.

How do digital lenses help you see?

The special driving lens incorporates a specific night-vision zone, aiming to offer a greater experience for the driver and with less visual fatigue. There are also lenses that provide extra-wide distance vision, which may suit those who spend an increasing time outdoors and want to fully appreciate panoramic and landscape views.

Previously people would have had to make unnecessary head movements to focus precisely but with the new technology, the entire lens can accommodate the prescription. This means your eyes can change direction without the extra head movement.

optical eye test equipment.
Receive a comprehensive eye exam at Duncan and Todd.

My vision is distorted, can digital lenses help?

The Single Vision HD lenses give less distortion to wearers than previous technologies. These lenses are particularly good for those with high prescriptions or have more difficulty driving at night.

Another option is the market-leading ARC varifocal lens for those requiring far and near vision correction – this lens offers great visual performance at all focal distances.

There are also different forms of anti-reflection coatings that can help improve glasses wearers’ comfort while using computers too.

Can contact lenses also offer similar innovation?

I have access to an enormous range of prescription contact lenses, including rigid and soft lenses. Over the last number of years, we have been involved in fitting specialist lenses called Orthokeratology lenses.

These are hard lenses that are worn overnight, they are removed in the morning and allow the wearer to have great vision throughout the day without any glasses or conventional “daytime” contact lenses in place.

This provides a great alternative for people when wearing glasses or when contact lenses is neither safe nor practical, for example, swimming.

What do you need to do to get digital lenses?

To find out if digital lenses can help your vision, the first step would be to book an eye test so we asked Patrick for the rundown on your next appointment.

How often should you get your eyes tested?

Routine eye examinations play a vital role in enabling people to have the best vision possible. We recommend that you have an eye exam at least every two years, however, depending on your age or health we may recommend a more regular check-up.

What does an eye test consist of?

Typically, an eye exam starts with a friendly conversation to ascertain what questions or concerns you may have about your eyes. This can also include questions on what you use your eyes for on a daily basis and questions regarding your ocular and general health history and any important family history. This will allow us to tailor our service to best suit your needs.

We would then move on to the refraction test – this is the part of the eye exam where your optometrist measures your prescription. The results from this allow the optometrist to decide if you would benefit from our tailor-made glasses or prescription contact lenses.

Optometrist and a patient during eye test.
Patrick using the latest in optical technology to assess a patient’s eye health and screen for underlying health conditions.

Following on from this we then use a special microscope called a slit lamp to look at both the front and back of the eye to screen for eye disease and general health conditions that could be affecting your eye.

In store we have access to state-of-the-art Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). These cameras create a 3D image of your eye allowing my colleagues and I to assess and monitor your eye health accurately. This is an enhanced service in addition to your routine eye test.

For more information and to book an appointment with an optical specialist to find out which lenses are right for you, visit Duncan & Todd website.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]