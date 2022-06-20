Digital lenses for glasses: your questions answered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It seems like everything is going digital and that now includes your glasses – but in order to keep our eyes in the best condition possible it’s important to make sure we have the right glasses or contact lenses to help.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Getting digital lenses doesn’t mean that you will have “smart glasses” that will tell you the time or the weather, just that they are made using state-of-the-art processes to make them the best lenses for your specific needs.

But are digital glasses all they are cracked up to be? We spoke to Patrick Creber, an optometrist at Duncan and Todd Opticians & Hearing Care to find out more.

What are digital lenses and who can use them?

Duncan and Todd has launched a new range of bespoke lenses, manufactured by its in-house laboratory, Caledonian Optical. The lenses use the very latest digital technology, Digital Ray Path 2, offering glasses for every lifestyle, including drivers, office workers, hikers and users of smartphones and tablets.

Manufacturers can map thousands of individual pinpoints around the lens, so the wearer benefits from an accurate prescription from all angles. The Digital Ray Path 2 from Duncan and Todd Group acts as an ultra-HD lens, sharpening focus and reducing blurring.

How do digital lenses help you see?

The special driving lens incorporates a specific night-vision zone, aiming to offer a greater experience for the driver and with less visual fatigue. There are also lenses that provide extra-wide distance vision, which may suit those who spend an increasing time outdoors and want to fully appreciate panoramic and landscape views.

Previously people would have had to make unnecessary head movements to focus precisely but with the new technology, the entire lens can accommodate the prescription. This means your eyes can change direction without the extra head movement.

My vision is distorted, can digital lenses help?

The Single Vision HD lenses give less distortion to wearers than previous technologies. These lenses are particularly good for those with high prescriptions or have more difficulty driving at night.

Another option is the market-leading ARC varifocal lens for those requiring far and near vision correction – this lens offers great visual performance at all focal distances.

There are also different forms of anti-reflection coatings that can help improve glasses wearers’ comfort while using computers too.

Can contact lenses also offer similar innovation?

I have access to an enormous range of prescription contact lenses, including rigid and soft lenses. Over the last number of years, we have been involved in fitting specialist lenses called Orthokeratology lenses.

These are hard lenses that are worn overnight, they are removed in the morning and allow the wearer to have great vision throughout the day without any glasses or conventional “daytime” contact lenses in place.

This provides a great alternative for people when wearing glasses or when contact lenses is neither safe nor practical, for example, swimming.

What do you need to do to get digital lenses?

To find out if digital lenses can help your vision, the first step would be to book an eye test so we asked Patrick for the rundown on your next appointment.

How often should you get your eyes tested?

Routine eye examinations play a vital role in enabling people to have the best vision possible. We recommend that you have an eye exam at least every two years, however, depending on your age or health we may recommend a more regular check-up.

What does an eye test consist of?

Typically, an eye exam starts with a friendly conversation to ascertain what questions or concerns you may have about your eyes. This can also include questions on what you use your eyes for on a daily basis and questions regarding your ocular and general health history and any important family history. This will allow us to tailor our service to best suit your needs.

We would then move on to the refraction test – this is the part of the eye exam where your optometrist measures your prescription. The results from this allow the optometrist to decide if you would benefit from our tailor-made glasses or prescription contact lenses.

Following on from this we then use a special microscope called a slit lamp to look at both the front and back of the eye to screen for eye disease and general health conditions that could be affecting your eye.

In store we have access to state-of-the-art Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). These cameras create a 3D image of your eye allowing my colleagues and I to assess and monitor your eye health accurately. This is an enhanced service in addition to your routine eye test.

For more information and to book an appointment with an optical specialist to find out which lenses are right for you, visit Duncan & Todd website.