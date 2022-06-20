Your Money: UK Government handouts ‘too little too late’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Your Money: UK Government handouts ‘too little too late’

By Keith Findlay
June 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 11:57 am
Household bills are not just creeping up but rocketing amid rampant inflation.
Household bills are not just creeping up but rocketing amid rampant inflation.

A personal finance expert has warned the new cost-of-living payments going out next month will be “too little too late”.

More than eight million UK households are to get the first of two instalments totalling £650 from July 14. The initial amount is £325, with the rest to follow in the autumn.

The payments – for those on means-tested benefits – are part of a £37 billion UK Government package to help families with cost-of-living pressures.

‘Exasperating’

David Beard, editor-in-chief of Lendingexpert.co.uk, said they would provide welcome relief for many households.

But he added: “I fear it will be too little too late. Families are struggling to afford food right now – to wait another four weeks to be paid £326 when people are already massively overstretched is exasperating.

“The cost of living this year, compared to 2020, will rise for average households on average incomes by over £4,000 when you factor in the cost of energy, the National Insurance hike and inflation on everyday things like food and fuel. £650 sounds generous, but in reality, it’s a drop in the ocean”.

Everything’s getting more expensive.

Michael Foote, of comparison site Quotegoat.com, said the payments would “cushion the blow” for vulnerable households but added: “What about the families who are only just about managing?

“There are millions of people that don’t claim benefits who don’t have savings they can dip into to pay for increased costs.

“These people will likely need to borrow money to afford necessities such as food and fuel, which is just nuts.”

Families up and down the country will fall into destitution but the government is failing to plan for that.”

Michael Foote, Quotagoat.com

Mr Foote continued: “The cost to fill up the average car has crept over the £100 mark, so even driving to work is becoming a worry for millions.

“Couple that with the looming energy price hike in October – I fear families up and down the country will fall into destitution but the government is failing to plan for that.”

It now costs more than £100 to fill up the average family car.

Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey said: “We are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.

“This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37bn cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak added: “We have a responsibility to protect those who are paying the highest price for rising inflation, and we are stepping up to help.”

Your Money: Savings flatline as households tighten belts in face of cost-of-living crisis

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]