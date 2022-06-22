Production vessel arrives in North Sea for gas project off coast of Aberdeen By Allister Thomas June 22, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 3:36 pm 0 The Haewene Brim floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) is on course for Pierce, a redevelopment project for Shell 165 miles east of Aberdeen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Rosebank fears fuel fresh concerns over North Sea windfall tax Chancellor’s windfall tax to cost North Sea up to £17.5 billion – chamber Shell presses ahead with North Sea Jackdaw field following regulator’s green light BP to review impact of windfall tax on £5 billion North Sea investment plans