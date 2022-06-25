Banchory designer creates children’s fashion range inspired by North Sea oil and gas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The North Sea has provided the inspiration for a new children’s clothing line launched by Banchory-based business Taffy Tots.

Owner Karen O’Brien has spent the past year developing and designing the feature prints for the Caledonia collection.

The mum-of-three said her latest design was “a nod to life” in the north-east of Scotland where the oil and has industry plays “a signficant role in most people’s lives”.

North Sea “resonates” with people

The print features oil rigs, pipe lay vessels, choppers and life boats, all on a blue background.

Other prints include native animals like Highland coos, stags, puffins and seals to landmarks like John O Groats.

Ms O’Brien said: “As an Aberdonian, born and raised, and having previously worked in the oil industry, I felt it was about time that I created something that will resonate with those living and working in the north-east.

“It has been really well received, particularly by mums and dads who work in the oil industry.

“A week after it’s launch, I’m already seeing high demand for the North Sea print.

“The collection is growing more and more popular, particular amongst those with family that now live abroad.”

Collection selling far and wide

Ms O’Brien was inspired to start her business after she started making clothing for her nephew Jonathan.

Three years later the former maths teacher is now designing her own fabrics and selling her range of children’s clothing across the world to customers as far away as New Zealand, USA and Australia.

Looking towards the future Ms O’Brien hopes to further add to her collections and keep surprising her customers.

She said: “Whilst I am keen to continue with seasonal prints that are fun and bright, I am going to be continuing to add to the Caledonia range of prints.

“I’ve recently had a request for a wild haggis theme. Watch this space!”