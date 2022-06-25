Banchory designer creates children’s fashion range inspired by North Sea oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banchory designer creates children’s fashion range inspired by North Sea oil and gas

By Kelly Wilson
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 25, 2022, 10:18 am
Karen O'Brien owner of Taffy Tots Clothing.
Karen O'Brien owner of Taffy Tots Clothing.

The North Sea has provided the inspiration for a new children’s clothing line launched by Banchory-based business Taffy Tots.

Owner Karen O’Brien has spent the past year developing and designing the feature prints for the Caledonia collection.

The mum-of-three said her latest design was “a nod to life” in the north-east of Scotland where the oil and has industry plays “a signficant role in most people’s lives”.

North Sea “resonates” with people

The print features oil rigs, pipe lay vessels, choppers and life boats, all on a blue background.

Taffy Tots North Sea pinafore.

Other prints include native animals like Highland coos, stags, puffins and seals to landmarks like John O Groats.

Ms O’Brien said: “As an Aberdonian, born and raised, and having previously worked in the oil industry, I felt it was about time that I created something that will resonate with those living and working in the north-east.

“It has been really well received, particularly by mums and dads who work in the oil industry.

“A week after it’s launch, I’m already seeing high demand for the North Sea print.

“The collection is growing more and more popular, particular amongst those with family that now live abroad.”

Collection selling far and wide

Ms O’Brien was inspired to start her business after she started making clothing for her nephew Jonathan.

Three years later the former maths teacher is now designing her own fabrics and selling her range of children’s clothing across the world to customers as far away as New Zealand, USA and Australia.

Looking towards the future Ms O’Brien hopes to further add to her collections and keep surprising her customers.

To go with story by Kelly Wilson. Karen O’Brien, owner of Taffy Tots Clothing, has launched a range with a North Sea theme Picture shows; Taffy Tots North Sea clothing line. unknown. Supplied by Taffy Tots Date; Unknown

She said: “Whilst I am keen to continue with seasonal prints that are fun and bright, I am going to be continuing to add to the Caledonia range of prints.

“I’ve recently had a request for a wild haggis theme. Watch this space!”

