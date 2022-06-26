Renewable energy companies urge Ministers to back Cromarty/Inverness green freeport bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewable energy companies urge Ministers to back Cromarty/Inverness green freeport bid

By Simon Warburton
June 26, 2022, 12:01 am
Port of Cromarty
Renewable energy developers are urging UK and Scottish governments to back OCF bid.

A group of renewable energy developers has written to UK Levelling Up Minister Michael Gove and Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, urging them to back the Inverness and Cromarty Firth bid for green freeport status.

The companies, including Scottish Power Renewables, Shell and Ørsted UK said the freeports programme was now the “UK’s most powerful tool” in ensuring 60% local content targets are met in the multi-billion pound development of fixed-bottom and floating offshore windfarms.

Cromarty Firth bid to create well-paid, sustainable jobs

In the letter, the developers say: “The Cromarty Firth has the overwhelming endorsement of industry, government and in independent studies as the only location in Scotland with the land space, some of the deepest waters and quaysides in the UK.

“(It also has) sheltered anchorage locations and a cluster of best-in-class companies and facilities, combined with the proximity to the windfarm sites that can deliver these ambitions for floating wind at the scale required, compete with established facilities abroad, and create the associated well-paid, sustainable jobs and opportunities for people and businesses across Scotland and the UK.”

Port of Nigg.
Just this week, Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF)’s consortium bidding for green freeport status said more than £2.5 billion of new private sector investment in the UK’s renewable energy sector is at stake as ministers choose the locations for two Scottish green freeports this summer.

The OCF consortium includes the ports of Cromarty Firth, Nigg and Inverness as well as Inverness Airport.

It is backed by Inverness Chamber of Commerce and more than a dozen businesses, as well as public sector organisations, and academic bodies, including The Highland Council and the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

The bid is backed by 13 of the 17 winners of ScotWind seabed leases for new offshore windfarms.

Two winning Scottish bids to be named this summer

Five consortia have submitted bids to become a green freeport of which there will be two in a £52m project by the UK and Scottish governments.

These include bids from Aberdeen City and Peterhead and the Orkney Green Freeport in the north, as well as the Firth of Forth Clyde Green Freeport bids in the central belt.

The two winning applications for Scottish freeports will be named this summer.

OCF maintains the benefits of financial backing at such a scale would be shared across Scotland and the UK creating 25,000 jobs, as well as accelerating the decarbonisation of the power industry and the just transition to net-zero.

Windfarm.
Ports of Invergordon and Nigg have supported more offshore wind projects than any other Scottish ports.

The letter from the developers goes on to say: “The establishment of a green freeport in the Highlands would provide the opportunity for once-in-a-lifetime transformational change; projected to create 25,000 high-quality, fair, green jobs and over £6bn in GVA; (gross value added) meeting the Scottish and UK governments’ regeneration, trade and investment and net zero objectives.

“The region is uniquely placed to benefit the whole of the UK through energy security, trade and investment, lower cost electricity and a faster, more just transition to net zero.

“The ports of Invergordon and Nigg in the Cromarty Firth have supported more offshore wind projects than any other Scottish ports.

This region has stored and handled hundreds of onshore windfarm components

“The £2.5bn 588MW Beatrice, £2.6bn 1GW Moray East, and £3bn 1GW Seagreen offshore windfarms were constructed and marshalled from the Firth, which has also already supported two floating windfarm projects, Hywind and Kincardine.

“With partners at Port of Inverness, this region has stored and handled hundreds of onshore windfarm components and will play a critical role in doubling the UK’s electricity storage capacity through pumped storage.”

The letter concludes by urging government to “demonstrate your own commitment to the policies you have created” and to back the opportunity to build a “better, greener, more prosperous” Scotland and UK.

