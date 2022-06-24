Future of Piper Alpha Memorial Garden to be discussed by city councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Future of Piper Alpha Memorial Garden to be discussed by city councillors

By Kelly Wilson
June 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Piper Alpha Memorial

The future of the garden containing the Piper Alpha Memorial is to be discussed at a full Aberdeen city council meeting on Wednesday.

Last month the Pound for Piper Trust announced plans for a £500,000 redevelopment of the gardens which commemorate those impacted by the disaster, including the 167 men who lost their lives.

The charity, which was set up in 2012 to help maintain the memorial, said the revamp would make the garden appealing all year around as well as offer a larger area allowing a 360-degree view of the famous monument and improved access.

However concerns had been raised over a lack of consultation with families affected by the tragedy and  what had been perceived as a “renaming or rebranding” of the site.

Artist impression of re-design the North-Sea Memorial Garden based in Hazlehead Park.
When news of the redevelopment broke it was met with anger from families of those involved in the North Sea tragedy saying they hadn’t been consulted over any plans.

A petition, named ‘Stop the redesign and renaming of the Piper Alpha Memorial Garden’ with more than 5,000 signatures was received by the city council earlier this month.

Lack of consultation

A report to go before councillors from environmental manager Steven Shaw states: “The petitioners feel that there has not been full consultation on the proposed redesign and are seeking inclusive consultation prior to any decisions being taken.

“They request that the garden should not be renamed or rebranded as a
generic monument and garden, thereby removing the strong association of the
space with the disaster.

The gardens containing Piper Alpha Memorial

“They have called for the garden not to be replaced or redesigned but retained as it is and for Aberdeen City Council to maintain it to an excellent standard.”

The report also stated: “Records available to Environmental Services have the garden named the North Sea Memorial Rose Garden.

“The name of the garden was reconfirmed in 2013, at the 25-year rededication
ceremony.”

Protection for the garden

It has also been asked for the memorial and garden to be protected from redevelopment and rebranding, by listed or scheduled status and for it to be officially recognised as the Piper Alpha Memorial Garden.

The report recommends for the chief officer – operations and protective services, to connect with, meet with, and agree next steps, with all relevant parties with the outcome of the meeting to be reported back to the operational delivery committee in
August 2022.

Pound for Piper Trust, previously said it has “no plans” to rename or rebrand the gardens.

