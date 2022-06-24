Future of Piper Alpha Memorial Garden to be discussed by city councillors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of the garden containing the Piper Alpha Memorial is to be discussed at a full Aberdeen city council meeting on Wednesday.

Last month the Pound for Piper Trust announced plans for a £500,000 redevelopment of the gardens which commemorate those impacted by the disaster, including the 167 men who lost their lives.

The charity, which was set up in 2012 to help maintain the memorial, said the revamp would make the garden appealing all year around as well as offer a larger area allowing a 360-degree view of the famous monument and improved access.

However concerns had been raised over a lack of consultation with families affected by the tragedy and what had been perceived as a “renaming or rebranding” of the site.

When news of the redevelopment broke it was met with anger from families of those involved in the North Sea tragedy saying they hadn’t been consulted over any plans.

A petition, named ‘Stop the redesign and renaming of the Piper Alpha Memorial Garden’ with more than 5,000 signatures was received by the city council earlier this month.

Lack of consultation

A report to go before councillors from environmental manager Steven Shaw states: “The petitioners feel that there has not been full consultation on the proposed redesign and are seeking inclusive consultation prior to any decisions being taken.

“They request that the garden should not be renamed or rebranded as a

generic monument and garden, thereby removing the strong association of the

space with the disaster.

“They have called for the garden not to be replaced or redesigned but retained as it is and for Aberdeen City Council to maintain it to an excellent standard.”

The report also stated: “Records available to Environmental Services have the garden named the North Sea Memorial Rose Garden.

“The name of the garden was reconfirmed in 2013, at the 25-year rededication

ceremony.”

Protection for the garden

It has also been asked for the memorial and garden to be protected from redevelopment and rebranding, by listed or scheduled status and for it to be officially recognised as the Piper Alpha Memorial Garden.

The report recommends for the chief officer – operations and protective services, to connect with, meet with, and agree next steps, with all relevant parties with the outcome of the meeting to be reported back to the operational delivery committee in

August 2022.

Pound for Piper Trust, previously said it has “no plans” to rename or rebrand the gardens.