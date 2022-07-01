Business Briefs Bulletin: Rebranding, award nominations and wins, new chief executive, charitable giving and master blender career celebration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

New name for Scottish Salmon Company

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) has renamed its operations to Bakkafrost in Scotland.

SSC was acquired by Bakkafrost in 2019 and has committed to an investment programme of £711million to increase output of premium salmon by more than 40% with a substantial proportion of the investment being made in Scotland.

Bakkafrost Scotland’s current 600 staff located across the West Coast of Scotland and the Hebridean Islands.

Bakkafrost Scotland managing director Ian Laister said: “The renaming of our Scotland operations to Bakkafrost Scotland and finalising our larger smolt production strategy, represents our firm step into the future as part of the Bakkafrost family.”

North & north east businesses shortlisted for food & drink awards

A host of businesses from across the region have been announced in the shortlist for the 21st Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.

Nearly 250 entries were submitted across 14 product categories, and overall, 48 individual items from 36 suppliers have been named as finalists.

Shortlisted products include everything from Rock Rose Gin – Citrus Coastal edition produced by Dunnet Bay Distillery, Cold Smoked Steelhead Trout from Sutherlands of Portsoy and Shore Seaweed Chips from Shore the Scottish Seaweed Co.

Scotland Food & Drink deputy chief executive and strategy director John Davidson said: “The Excellence Awards play an important role in recognising the innovation and creativity of everyone that is building the reputation of Scotland’s larder.

“We can’t wait to bring everyone together after a challenging couple of years and celebrate in September.”

The winners will be announced on September 8.

New chief executive for West Highland Housing Association (WHHA)

Brett Sadler has been announced as the new chief executive of West Highland Housing Association (WHHA).

Mr Sadler joins the Oban-headquartered organisation from North Wales Housing Association bringing with him a wide range of knowledge and experience, including expertise in digital solutions and innovation.

He said: “To be given the opportunity to lead an organisation that forms such an important part of the local community and area is really exciting and I can’t wait to start getting to know our customers, colleagues, board and wider partners and begin building upon the positive reputation of the organisation. ”

He succeeds WHHA’s departing chief executive Lesley McInnes who will retire in September following a transition period.

The WHHA was also recently awarded a Gold Investor’s in People Award.

Scottish retailers raise millions for charity

A new report by the Scottish Retail Consortium has found Scottish retailers raised or donated more than £16.63 million in 2021 for good causes throughout the country.

Scotmid Co-operative provided £16,000 of funding between almost 30 charities through its Scotmid’s Winter Giving campaign.

The focus was on helping those dealing with food poverty, as well as organisations that tackle homelessness.

Shelter Scotland (Aberdeen and Dundee), which offers advice, support and legal services to those struggling with unfit housing and homelessness, received a £2,500 donation from Scotmid.

Shelter Scotland regional fundraiser Claire Taylor said: “We are incredibly grateful to organisations like Scotmid who support community giving to good causes like ours.”

This year’s figure brings the cumulative amount raised since the first SRC report was published in 2016 to £92 million

Master blender 45-year career recognised

Scotch whisky-maker Maureen Robinson is being celebrated as she prepares to set down her blending glass after 45 years in the industry.

Master blender Ms Robinson, one of the first women in the industry to hold that prestigious title, has worked on many of Diageo’s brands including The Singleton, Johnnie Walker, Buchanan’s and Old Parr.

Ms Robinson said: “It has been a joy and privilege to work for Diageo in the Scotch whisky industry for so many years, and to share my time with so many talented people here in Scotland and around the world.”