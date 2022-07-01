HMRC Targeting supply chain VAT fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Presented by Azets
July 1, 2022
Businesses are responsible for compliance checks.
Businesses are responsible for preventing fraud and ensuring they are aligned with HMRC guidance.

Company directors who either commit VAT fraud or fail to demonstrate procedures to prevent VAT fraud in the supply chain are being targeted by HMRC with a trader monitoring campaign shaped by The Kittel Principle, which defines whether a director has been fraudulent, knew about a fraud or, more particularly, should have known about a fraud.

Frazer Nicol, Partner at Azets, is warning that Directors need to be aware of The Kittel Principle, and the penalties that await those who fall foul of the rules.

The Kittel Principle

The Kittel Principle stems from a European Court Case in 2006 and was set in UK law in 2017.  It is being actively implemented by HMRC as the framework against which suspected VAT fraud is assessed.  The onus is on Directors to not only ensure their business is compliant, but also to ensure their supply chain is compliant and any fraud risk is identified and removed. Directors must also demonstrate that clear policies are in place, are fully documented and are being actively implemented.

Where does the responsibility lie?

There is a huge burden of responsibility on company Directors to review, assess, check and police VAT and tax compliance in the supply chain, with severe penalties for getting it wrong.

Directors are legally obliged to demonstrate that their VAT returns and crucially, VAT charges by any suppliers or contractors, are accurate and truthful.  The burden of proof and proactivity is now squarely on Directors; it is not the responsibility of HMRC to give specific guidance.  This shift in accountability carries high risks for mistakes, ignorance, taking poor advice and poor data management.

What should businesses do?

  • Consider appropriate policies and document them – Businesses should have policies in place that demonstrate how they have applied scrutiny and ensured they are aligned with HMRC guidance
  • Ensure supplier follow-up – if questions are asked of suppliers, businesses must show evidence to HMRC that answers were scrutinised

If you are concerned about your liabilities and VAT reporting status across your supply chain, visit Azets to learn more.

