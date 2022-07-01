Small business group seeks new north-east champion following promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Federation of Small Business (FSB) in Scotland is on the hunt for a new development manager for the north-east.

It comes after David Groundwater was recently promoted from the role to become regional development manager for Scotland.

FSB’s director of devolved nations Colin Borland said they were seeking a “very strong field of candidates – as they’ll need to be, as David’s are very large shoes to fill!”.

‘Get back to growth’

Mr Groundwater will now be in charge of driving the organisation’s local advocacy, member support and campaigns activity.

He said: “When the pandemic hit and the shutters were pulled down, FSB stepped up and threw everything behind supporting small businesses who found themselves in the direst of circumstances.

“We made a real difference – providing one-to-one support to businesses who wouldn’t have made it without us and advocating the small business case with local decision-makers.

“In my new post, I want to help FSB members across the length and breadth of Scotland get back on their feet and get back to growth.

“Our brilliant team of field staff will do that by pressing local policymakers and rolling out an exciting programme of events and initiatives.”

Another management appointment

He will be working as part of FSB’s management team alongside Stacey Dingwall who has been appointed new lead for their public policy work in Scotland.

Ms Dingwall has joined the business membership group from the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) where she was their senior policy manager.

Ms Dingwall said: “Local, independent businesses are key to the success of Scotland’s local economies and communities – and 99% of firms north of the border are either small or medium sized.

“That’s why I’m proud to be joining an FSB team that tirelessly makes the case for Scotland’s small businesses and self-employed individuals.

“I’m looking forward to using all my experience to ensure that the voice of small business is heard.”

The change comes after the group’s former head of policy joined the British Business Bank.

Barry McCulloch, who had spent nearly a decade in the policy division of the FSB Scotland, took over the role spearheading the government-owned development bank’s operations north of the border in April.

Experience will help Scottish businesses

Mr Borland added: “I’m proud that FSB continues to attract, develop and retain outstanding staff who stand up for Scotland’s small business community at every turn.

“Working in partnership with FSB’s members, the strength and depth of Stacey and David’s experience will allow us to deliver on what we exist to achieve: helping smaller businesses achieve their ambitions.”