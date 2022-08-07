From battlefield to oil field: Former army medic swaps life on the frontline for the energy sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From battlefield to oil field: Former army medic swaps life on the frontline for the energy sector

By Kelly Wilson
August 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Former soldier Kris Muirhead has joined TAC Healthcare
Former regimental sergeant major Kris Muirhead served for 23 years in the Royal Army Medical Corps.

During that time he encountered many “scary” situations and himself suffered injuries.

But now the 41-year-old has left the army life behind to take on a new role within the oil and gas sector joining TAC Healthcare as its offshore resourcing manager.

Dad-of-five Mr Muirhead joined the army in April 1999 as a combat medical technician and went on to work in various countries including America, Belize, Canada, Djbuti, Germany and Norway.

Mr Muirhead serving in Operation Telic 1

Operation tours saw him serve in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo and Northern Ireland.

Lost colleagues

Reflecting on his time on duty he said “It’s been pretty eventful.

“I’ve taken on many roles, travelled the world and experienced things I never thought I would.

“I’ve engaged with people from different religions backgrounds and cultures and had an excellent career doing so.

Mr Muirhead, age 17, during his basic training in Lichfield

“In Afghan I saw a lot of traumatic injuries out there.

“We lost colleagues and soldiers we were attached to.

“We were involved in firefights and when we did Iraq and Afghan there was a few scary moments with IEDS (improvised explosive devices) going off.

“As a patrol/company medic, you were the first line of treatment providing emergency medical care to anyone who required it.

“This could range from injuries sustained from IED’s or gunfire to heat exhaustion or accidents.

“It was my job to stabilise the casualty as much as we could, keeping them alive and getting them evacuated as soon as possible.

“There were scary times but your brothers and sisters in arms get you through it.”

Entering civilian life

Mr Muirhead, who is trained in the procedures and principles of advanced trauma life support and tropical medicine, himself suffered injuries including perforated ear drums from the IEDS.

He had always shown an interest in medicine since a young boy but never imagined he’d make a career out of it.

Now 23 years later he’s back to civilian life and started a new career path with Dyce based TAC.

Mr Muirhead is settling into civilian life. Picture by Kenny Elrick

He will be responsible for delivering the company’s remote healthcare offering and supporting TAC’s work with the energy industry overseeing the management of the offshore medics.

He said: “I didn’t want a stop gap job. I wanted to keep within the medical realm and progress so I started looking for employment.

“I was a bit scared like everybody who has been in the army for that long and they leave.

“But the transition for me has been not too bad because I feel like TAC itself is pretty similar to the army for me in regards to it being a professional organisation and committed to providing excellence which is something we strive for in the army.

Mr Muirhead and his partner Donna

“The facilities are outstanding and the sky is the limit for TAC at this point in time.

“It’s one of the best facilities I’ve ever seen.

“For me it’s not been a hard transition because it’s got everything that the army had it’s just a different environment.

“And you are not getting shot at.”

Experience to benefit TAC

TAC Healthcare Group occupational health director Ronan Jennings said: “Over a six-month period we have seen our team of medics’ quadruple in size.

Ronan Jennings

“Kris’ experience managing over 400 army medical personnel, together with his vision, structure and organisational skills will assist in delivering the quality of service our clients need and expect.”

