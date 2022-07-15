Business Briefs Bulletin: Moray Chamber wins Gold, Ayo Shote new Power Within director, Peterson into Australia, ESS and UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Briefs Bulletin: Moray Chamber wins Gold, Ayo Shote new Power Within director, Peterson into Australia, ESS and UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy

By Simon Warburton
July 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 1:18 pm
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin weekly news round up

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Moray Chamber scoops Gold in Employer Recognition Awards

Moray Chamber of Commerce has been awarded gold status in the Employer Recognition Awards which highlight those supporting the armed forces.

To be the recipient of the gold award Moray Chamber of Commerce must actively ensure its workforce is aware of issues such as a reserves policy.

Moray Chamber has shown service personnel and the armed forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of its recruiting and selection processes.

Sarah Medcraf.
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executivb Sarah Medcraf said: “The military is very much an ingrained part of our community here in Moray through the personnel, reservists, veterans and spouses.

“We’ve been involved with the military for many years from leading the campaign to Save RAF Lossiemouth in 2011 alongside our community partners. The knowledge and experience shared between military and civilian personnel can be hugely beneficial to all.”

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

KR Group shortlisted for VIBES environmental awards

Newburgh-based steel and cladding company, KR Group has been shortlisted as a finalist for the VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards 2022.

VIBES is a partnership between the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust, Highland & Islands Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, Scottish Water, Zero Waste Scotland and NatureScot.

KR Group shortlisted for VIBES awards
The Awards are further supported by CBI Scotland, the Institute of Directors (IoD), Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Bright Green Business, Scottish Council for Development and Industry and the Scotch Whisky Association.

Ayo Shote appointed as Power Within business development director

The Power Within Training & Development (TPWTD) has appointed Ayo Shote to its team as business development director for the north-east of Scotland.

The company, which has bases in Glasgow, Aberdeen and London, offers fully-funded programmes and collaborates with several colleges across Scotland, offering its Motivational Intelligence (MQ) framework to individuals and small businesses within those communities.

Mr Shote has held senior roles with oil and gas giant Baker Hughes, at one point overseeing its operations across most of Africa.

Ayo Shote
Peterson moves into Australia

Aberdeen-based energy logistics provider Peterson has announced expansion plans into Australia with the appointment of Ruaridh Hamilton as Australia country manager and the opening of a new office in Perth.

Ruaridh Hamilton Australia Country manager
Peterson is established in energy hubs around the world with operations in the UK, Netherlands, Guyana, Trinidad, Qatar and now Australia.

Peterson is part of the wider Royal Peterson Control Union Group, which already has a presence in Australia, with CIS Control Union Australia having delivered commodity inspection and certification services for clients in the region for more than 30 years.

ESS cements partnership with UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy

ESS Energy is formalising its long-standing relationship with The UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy by naming the organisation as a strategic charity partner.

The company will support project activity for the charity as well as undertaking a range of fundraising across its estate.

The UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy offers pastoral care and financial support to those who work or have worked in the industry and their dependents.

The Chaplaincy was founded in the late 1980s and the current chaplain, the Reverend Gordon Craig continues to ensure the organisation remains an integral part of the UK Oil and Gas Industry.

The charity cares for everyone, regardless of faith, or none and beneficiaries are supported in their workplaces and homes.

ESS and Oil and Gas Chaplaincy
ESS has previously supported the Chaplaincy by bringing together two Aberdeenshire suppliers, Barra Berries and Summerhouse Drinks, to create a raspberry lemonade drink – with 10p from the sale of each bottle being donated to the charity.

Future projects include the upcoming launch of a sustainable bag that will be sold in ESS units on and offshore, with profits going to the Chaplaincy, and the development of a cookbook to support the organisation’s work.

“The role of the Chaplaincy is simply to support workers and families within the Oil and Gas Industry,” said Reverend Craig.

“No one is immune to the challenges that life can throw and our aim to care for families in need – listening, understanding and providing emotional and financial support – will be greatly assisted by this partnership with ESS.”

