Business Briefs Bulletin: Moray Chamber wins Gold, Ayo Shote new Power Within director, Peterson into Australia, ESS and UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy

Every Friday The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Moray Chamber scoops Gold in Employer Recognition Awards

Moray Chamber of Commerce has been awarded gold status in the Employer Recognition Awards which highlight those supporting the armed forces.

To be the recipient of the gold award Moray Chamber of Commerce must actively ensure its workforce is aware of issues such as a reserves policy.

Moray Chamber has shown service personnel and the armed forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of its recruiting and selection processes.

Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executivb Sarah Medcraf said: “The military is very much an ingrained part of our community here in Moray through the personnel, reservists, veterans and spouses.

“We’ve been involved with the military for many years from leading the campaign to Save RAF Lossiemouth in 2011 alongside our community partners. The knowledge and experience shared between military and civilian personnel can be hugely beneficial to all.”

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

KR Group shortlisted for VIBES environmental awards

Newburgh-based steel and cladding company, KR Group has been shortlisted as a finalist for the VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards 2022.

VIBES is a partnership between the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust, Highland & Islands Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, Scottish Water, Zero Waste Scotland and NatureScot.

The Awards are further supported by CBI Scotland, the Institute of Directors (IoD), Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Bright Green Business, Scottish Council for Development and Industry and the Scotch Whisky Association.

Ayo Shote appointed as Power Within business development director

The Power Within Training & Development (TPWTD) has appointed Ayo Shote to its team as business development director for the north-east of Scotland.

The company, which has bases in Glasgow, Aberdeen and London, offers fully-funded programmes and collaborates with several colleges across Scotland, offering its Motivational Intelligence (MQ) framework to individuals and small businesses within those communities.

Mr Shote has held senior roles with oil and gas giant Baker Hughes, at one point overseeing its operations across most of Africa.

Peterson moves into Australia

Aberdeen-based energy logistics provider Peterson has announced expansion plans into Australia with the appointment of Ruaridh Hamilton as Australia country manager and the opening of a new office in Perth.

Peterson is established in energy hubs around the world with operations in the UK, Netherlands, Guyana, Trinidad, Qatar and now Australia.

Peterson is part of the wider Royal Peterson Control Union Group, which already has a presence in Australia, with CIS Control Union Australia having delivered commodity inspection and certification services for clients in the region for more than 30 years.

ESS cements partnership with UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy

ESS Energy is formalising its long-standing relationship with The UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy by naming the organisation as a strategic charity partner.

The company will support project activity for the charity as well as undertaking a range of fundraising across its estate.

The UK Oil & Gas Chaplaincy offers pastoral care and financial support to those who work or have worked in the industry and their dependents.

The Chaplaincy was founded in the late 1980s and the current chaplain, the Reverend Gordon Craig continues to ensure the organisation remains an integral part of the UK Oil and Gas Industry.

The charity cares for everyone, regardless of faith, or none and beneficiaries are supported in their workplaces and homes.

ESS has previously supported the Chaplaincy by bringing together two Aberdeenshire suppliers, Barra Berries and Summerhouse Drinks, to create a raspberry lemonade drink – with 10p from the sale of each bottle being donated to the charity.

Future projects include the upcoming launch of a sustainable bag that will be sold in ESS units on and offshore, with profits going to the Chaplaincy, and the development of a cookbook to support the organisation’s work.

“The role of the Chaplaincy is simply to support workers and families within the Oil and Gas Industry,” said Reverend Craig.

“No one is immune to the challenges that life can throw and our aim to care for families in need – listening, understanding and providing emotional and financial support – will be greatly assisted by this partnership with ESS.”