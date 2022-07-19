Lockheed Martin fired up for early 2023 Shetland rocket launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Lockheed Martin fired up for early 2023 Shetland rocket launch

By Simon Warburton
July 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 7:05 am
Lockheed Martin is gearing up for a Shetland rocket launch.
Lockheed Martin is gearing up for a Shetland rocket launch.

Lockheed Martin says it is tracking a launch of the UK’s first ever vertical space launch from SaxaVord on Shetland in “Q1 next year” as myriad pieces of its celestial jigsaw start to slot into place.

The US aerospace giant – currently also involved with huge programmes for the moon, Mars and the James Webb space telescope peering back almost to the dawn of time itself, conceded a Shetland lift-off for the UK Pathfinder project would be “unlikely” this year.

Lockheed Martin UK and Europe regional director Nik Smith.
Nik Smith.

“It is fair to say it is unlikely it will launch this year so we are tracking a date for Q1,” Lockheed Martin UK and Europe regional director Nik Smith told The Press and Journal from the Farnborough International Airshow, bringing together tens of thousands of aerospace professionals from around the world.

“A number of things are on critical path for us – just part of the challenges when you are operating a programme as complex as this.”

SaxaVord launch site is being prepared

Despite the significant number of stars which have to align, work has already started on Shetland after SaxaVord’s application to build the spaceport was approved by the Islands Council and where launch pads and integration buildings are being prepared.

Around 140 new jobs on Unst

News of a move towards a launch early next year will also trigger job creation on Shetland directly – but also in the north Scotland supply chain and interest from people not traditionally associated with space engineering.

The SaxaVord launch facility will create around 140 jobs in Unst itself and inject at least £4.9m into the Shetland Island economy each year.

Site of SaxaVord Spaceport on the Lamba Ness peninsula in Unst with features of former WWII Skaw radar station.
Site of SaxaVord spaceport on Lamba Ness peninsula.

It will also provide a further 70 jobs throughout Shetland, adding a further £2.9m in gross value to the economy.

Mr Smith added: “Of course the hard part is to understand what the indirect figures will be – maybe 200 jobs linked to the spaceport activity.

“Part of what we really focus on is how we interact with the supply chain locally.

“How do we get involved with nurturing skills and bring people into the space industry?The reality is to work in the space industry you don’t need a space science degree.

“One of my engineers came from oil and gas – what we are looking for is engineering discipline.”

A critical element of the UK Pathfinder Launch is the development of the Orbital Manoeuvring Vehicle (OMV) by Moog, a free-flying vehicle which will be used to deploy up to six 6u CubeSats or small satellites into low earth orbit (LEO).

Moog is developing the Orbital Manoeuvring Vehicle (OMV) for launch in Shetland
Moog is developing the Orbital Manoeuvring Vehicle (OMV) for launch in Shetland.<span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>

The US colossus describes itself as a “client systems integrator” and is keen to stress its enormous space heritage when it comes to honing in on Scotland’s launch potential.

We do complex programmes – it is our bread and butter

“What is Lockheed Martin’s role in this?” asks Mr Smith. “We are not providing a rocket, we are not building the spaceport.

“This is where Lockheed Martin’s business experience (comes in) because we understand the space market.

“We do these complex programmes – it is sort of our bread and butter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]