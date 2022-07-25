Agilis Health seeks more acquisitions and international markets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A corporate healthcare firm launched during the pandemic said it has an appetite for more acquisitions following a year of strong growth.

Agilis Health, which snapped up the occupational health division of RelyOn Nutec in a six-figure deal announced in April, said it aims to double in size as it seeks new buy-out opportunities in the private healthcare, business service and laboratory markets.

The firm, which has facilities in Aberdeen and Teesside as a result of the RelyOn deal, is also spreading its operations to Brazil, Mexico and the Middle East to support client requirements.

Agilis said it achieved a seven-figure turnover in its second year and was on target for 50% growth in the coming 12 months.

The firm is led by chief executive Mike Eriksen, who was commercial director for Aberdeen-based RelyOn before he launched Agilis in 2020.

Agilis’ initial focus was driven by Covid PCR testing, antigen analysis and supporting clients with challenging international travel requirements.

This has since widened out and the business now delivers occupational health and corporate health and wellbeing, as well as continuing to support Covid requirements nationally and internationally.

Agilis said it has signed up 12 new business clients during the past three months and was eyeing a further six potential tender response opportunities in the chemicals, maritime, oil and gas, and renewables industries.

Mr Eriksen said: “We are on target to achieve our planned profile switch to 80% business-to-business customers which is a move away from the retail, transactional focus during Covid, replacing this with long-term commercial contract revenues.

“With a strong pipeline in the coming months and plans to complete more acquisitions, we are looking at internationalisation of our managed corporate health service across Mexico, Brazil, and the Middle East to support our client requirements.

“The first two years of the business has seen us evolve at pace. We’re now right where we should be – on target with our initial plan and expansion goals.

“The future growth and strength of the business is incredibly exciting as we develop and deliver our managed service expertise across the UK and internationally, adding real value to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and multinational corporates in a variety of industries, as well as supporting the oil and gas industry with the energy transition.”

Agilis currently has 15 employees and an additional 25 associates covering a variety of clinical and legal issues.