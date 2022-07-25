Agilis Health seeks more acquisitions and international markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Agilis Health seeks more acquisitions and international markets

By Hannah Wills and Erikka Askeland
July 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Agilis Health CEO Mike Eriksen is on the acquisition trail.

A corporate healthcare firm launched during the pandemic said it has an appetite for more acquisitions following a year of strong growth.

Agilis Health, which snapped up the occupational health division of RelyOn Nutec in a six-figure deal announced in April, said it aims to double in size as it seeks new buy-out opportunities in the private healthcare, business service and laboratory markets.

The firm, which has facilities in Aberdeen and Teesside as a result of the RelyOn deal, is also spreading its operations to Brazil, Mexico and the Middle East to support client requirements.

Mike Eriksen, chief executive, Agilis Health, with RelyOn Nutec commercial director Lee Fenton.

Agilis said it achieved a seven-figure turnover in its second year and was on target for 50% growth in the coming 12 months.

The firm is led by chief executive Mike Eriksen, who was commercial director for Aberdeen-based RelyOn before he launched Agilis in 2020.

Agilis’ initial focus was driven by Covid PCR testing, antigen analysis and supporting clients with challenging international travel requirements.

This has since widened out and the business now delivers occupational health and corporate health and wellbeing, as well as continuing to support Covid requirements nationally and internationally.

Agilis said it has signed up 12 new business clients during the past three months and was eyeing a further six potential tender response opportunities in the chemicals, maritime, oil and gas, and renewables industries.

Mr Eriksen said: “We are on target to achieve our planned profile switch to 80% business-to-business customers which is a move away from the retail, transactional focus during Covid, replacing this with long-term commercial contract revenues.

“With a strong pipeline in the coming months and plans to complete more acquisitions, we are looking at internationalisation of our managed corporate health service across Mexico, Brazil, and the Middle East to support our client requirements.

“The first two years of the business has seen us evolve at pace. We’re now right where we should be – on target with our initial plan and expansion goals.

“The future growth and strength of the business is incredibly exciting as we develop and deliver our managed service expertise across the UK and internationally, adding real value to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and multinational corporates in a variety of industries, as well as supporting the oil and gas industry with the energy transition.”

Agilis currently has 15 employees and an additional 25 associates covering a variety of clinical and legal issues.

