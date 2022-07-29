Everything you need to know about the £400 winter energy bill discounts By Simon Warburton and Kelly Wilson July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 4:27 pm 1 The UK Government aims to offset huge energy bills coming this autumn. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal More crucial info about the £400 energy discount scheme Unfolding cost-of-living crisis ‘like watching slow-motion trainwreck’ Experts urge more energy support as Government reveals details of £400 payment £400 energy bills discount: How will you get it and when?