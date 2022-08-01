Brown-Forman to sink £30m into The GlenDronach distillery upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Brown-Forman to sink £30m into The GlenDronach distillery upgrade

By Simon Warburton
August 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bottles of The GlenDronach whisky.
The GlenDronach will benefit from major investment.

US spirits giant Brown-Forman is to plough £30m into its GlenDronach distillery in Aberdeenshire to double production capacity.

Global demand for The GlenDronach has tripled since 2016 particularly in the US and Asia, but also in the travel retail sector.

Second round of distillery investment

This is the second phase of investment by Brown-Forman in the distillery in the Valley of Forgue after renovations to its visitor centre  in 2020 with a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge, and retail space.

The GlenDronach distillery.
The GlenDronach distillery.

Part of the development programme will include restoration of the former maltings building as a working production area. All existing buildings and the courtyard will remain.

Briggs of Burton will serve as the principal contractor, along with Blyth & Blyth as civil architects. The three-year phased project will prepare the distillery to more than double capacity.

Distillery manager Laura Tolmie said: “As a small, traditional Scottish distillery, we’re proud to be custodians of such a revered single malt as The GlenDronach.

“I’m pleased this significant investment in the long-term future of the distillery is secured, preserving our heritage while ensuring we can meet increasing demand for The GlenDronach at home and around the world.”

Barrels of The GlenDronach whisky on an old-fashioned cart.
GlenDronach is one of Scotland’s oldest licensed distilleries.

The GlenDronach is one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland dating back to its founding by James Allardice in 1826.

The distillery matures its Highland single malt Scotch whisky in Spanish Pedro Ximenez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucia in Spain.

Who is Brown-Forman?

The GlenDronach parent company Brown-Forman owns three Scotch whisky distilleries – GlenDronach, Benriach and Glenglassaugh – and employs hundreds of people in the UK.

The distiller has been in existence for more than 150 years with a portfolio instantly recognisable to anyone who has walked into a well-stocked bar, particularly with reference to its Jack Daniel’s range.

Brown-Forman has world-renowned drinks cabinet

From the oldest registered distillery in the US, famous Jack Daniel’s iterations include Old No 7 Tennessee Whiskey and Gentleman Jack as well as Honey, Apple and Fire variants among a raft of familiar faces on the back bar.

Other brands in the Brown-Forman stable feature the ready-to-drink Tennessee Whiskey and Cola canned cocktail, as well Woodfood Reserve bourbon, Finlandia vodka and Fords Gin.

The distiller notes: “Brown‑Forman has navigated and thrived through 15-plus decades of many industry, economic, and geopolitical shifts, from world wars and US Prohibition, to recessions and global crises.”

The company has around 4,700 employees and its products are sold in more than 170 countries.

Brown-Forman was not immediately available to comment on any job implications from the £30m investment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]