Brown-Forman to sink £30m into The GlenDronach distillery upgrade

US spirits giant Brown-Forman is to plough £30m into its GlenDronach distillery in Aberdeenshire to double production capacity.

Global demand for The GlenDronach has tripled since 2016 particularly in the US and Asia, but also in the travel retail sector.

Second round of distillery investment

This is the second phase of investment by Brown-Forman in the distillery in the Valley of Forgue after renovations to its visitor centre in 2020 with a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge, and retail space.

Part of the development programme will include restoration of the former maltings building as a working production area. All existing buildings and the courtyard will remain.

Briggs of Burton will serve as the principal contractor, along with Blyth & Blyth as civil architects. The three-year phased project will prepare the distillery to more than double capacity.

Distillery manager Laura Tolmie said: “As a small, traditional Scottish distillery, we’re proud to be custodians of such a revered single malt as The GlenDronach.

“I’m pleased this significant investment in the long-term future of the distillery is secured, preserving our heritage while ensuring we can meet increasing demand for The GlenDronach at home and around the world.”

The GlenDronach is one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland dating back to its founding by James Allardice in 1826.

The distillery matures its Highland single malt Scotch whisky in Spanish Pedro Ximenez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucia in Spain.

Who is Brown-Forman?

The GlenDronach parent company Brown-Forman owns three Scotch whisky distilleries – GlenDronach, Benriach and Glenglassaugh – and employs hundreds of people in the UK.

The distiller has been in existence for more than 150 years with a portfolio instantly recognisable to anyone who has walked into a well-stocked bar, particularly with reference to its Jack Daniel’s range.

Brown-Forman has world-renowned drinks cabinet

From the oldest registered distillery in the US, famous Jack Daniel’s iterations include Old No 7 Tennessee Whiskey and Gentleman Jack as well as Honey, Apple and Fire variants among a raft of familiar faces on the back bar.

Other brands in the Brown-Forman stable feature the ready-to-drink Tennessee Whiskey and Cola canned cocktail, as well Woodfood Reserve bourbon, Finlandia vodka and Fords Gin.

The distiller notes: “Brown‑Forman has navigated and thrived through 15-plus decades of many industry, economic, and geopolitical shifts, from world wars and US Prohibition, to recessions and global crises.”

The company has around 4,700 employees and its products are sold in more than 170 countries.

Brown-Forman was not immediately available to comment on any job implications from the £30m investment.