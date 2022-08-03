Highland Tourism recruits Caithness Councillor for climate committee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community-led tourism body has recruited a local climate change specialist to boost the industry’s green credentials.

Councillor Karl Rosie, who is Highland Council’s Climate Change Committee chairman, has joined Highland Tourism’s climate positive leadership group.

Highland Tourism co-founder and chairwoman Yvonne Crook, said: “With his expertise and experience in the energy industry and his new climate change role at Highland Council, councillor Rosie has much to offer as we seek to implement our vision for the Highland region to become one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations.

Backing of 15 Highland communities

“He lends his support at a time when we have established international support along with the backing of more than 80 tourism ambassadors and 15 Highland communities.

“We are going from strength to strength and Karl will be pivotal in helping us to prepare a sustainable tourism strategy which will be the first for the Highlands since 2014.”

For his part, Mr Rosie, who represents Thurso and Northwest Caithness added: “This is an initiative with large-scale private investment from the community. There is no doubt this is the right initiative at the right time.

“I am looking forward to playing my part in driving the Highlands forward as a sustainable destination and linking it strongly with the renewable, green energy sector.”

Highland Tourism, a community interest company (CIC) has attracted private sector investment of more than £250,000 including £150,000 from its main sponsor, Tomatin Distillery which this year confirmed a three-year commitment.

Highland Tourism director George Baxter, who also leads the organisation’s climate positive leadership group, said: “Karl is an excellent addition to our group. He will bring energy and experience and wants to get things done.”

Highland Tourism was founded by Ms Crook, director of Good Highland Food and Cairngorm Brewery managing director Sam Faircliff to benefit Highland tourism and support its recovery post-Covid.