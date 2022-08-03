Highland Tourism recruits Caithness Councillor for climate committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Highland Tourism recruits Caithness Councillor for climate committee

By Simon Warburton
August 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 11:51 am
Yvonne Crook and Councillor Karl Rosie in front of bridge.
Highland Tourism chairwoman Yvonne Crook and Councillor Karl Rosie.

A community-led tourism body has recruited a local climate change specialist to boost the industry’s green credentials.

Councillor Karl Rosie, who is Highland Council’s Climate Change Committee chairman, has joined Highland Tourism’s climate positive leadership group.

Highland scenery with mountain in background.
Highland Tourism is looking to promote sustainability.

Highland Tourism co-founder and chairwoman Yvonne Crook, said: “With his expertise and experience in the energy industry and his new climate change role at Highland Council, councillor Rosie has much to offer as we seek to implement our vision for the Highland region to become one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations.

Backing of 15 Highland communities

“He lends his support at a time when we have established international support along with the backing of more than 80 tourism ambassadors and 15 Highland communities.

“We are going from strength to strength and Karl will be pivotal in helping us to prepare a sustainable tourism strategy which will be the first for the Highlands since 2014.”

For his part, Mr Rosie, who represents Thurso and Northwest Caithness added: “This is an initiative with large-scale private investment from the community. There is no doubt this is the right initiative at the right time.

“I am looking forward to playing my part in driving the Highlands forward as a sustainable destination and linking it strongly with the renewable, green energy sector.”

Tomatin whisky being poured from a bottle into a glass.
Tomatin distillery is investing in sustainability plans for Highland tourism

Highland Tourism, a community interest company (CIC) has attracted private sector investment of more than £250,000 including £150,000 from its main sponsor, Tomatin Distillery which this year confirmed a three-year commitment.

Highland Tourism director George Baxter, who also leads the organisation’s climate positive leadership group, said: “Karl is an excellent addition to our group. He will bring energy and experience and wants to get things done.”

Highland Tourism was founded by Ms Crook, director of Good Highland Food and Cairngorm Brewery managing director Sam Faircliff to benefit Highland tourism and support its recovery post-Covid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal