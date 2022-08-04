BSW Timber plans to axe Boat of Garten sawmill with potential loss of 40 jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

BSW Group says it plans to shutter its Boat of Garten sawmill near Aviemore with the potential loss of 40 jobs.

News of the closure will come as a shattering blow for the workforce, with BSW blaming a global downturn “across the industry” and citing the need for efficiencies.

The Boat of Garten is one of the oldest of seven BSW Timber sawmills in the UK and its most northerly.

BSW Group CEO Tony Hackney said: “Since our acquisition by Binderholz we have continued to make significant investments in technology, innovation and processes, which will enable the business to achieve its future growth plans and efficiency targets.

“However, under the backdrop of a pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, increasing energy costs and a 40-year high in cost-of-living expenses, the timber industry has experienced a global downturn.

We regret the uncertainty to employees” – BSW Group CEO Tony Hackney.

“To counter the impact of this, we have had to make the very tough decision to propose to close our sawmill at Boat of Garten from 30th September 2022.

“We wish to emphasise to our customers and suppliers it is business as normal.

“We regret the uncertainty this announcement will cause to our employees and will ensure they are supported throughout the process.”

The Scottish government was not immediately available for comment.