Home Business

Business Briefs Bulletin: Scarf confirms joint CEOs, new Enelift business development director, SPR appoints senior team and RJM buys Lippe Architects

By Simon Warburton
August 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Every Friday, The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights.

Scarf confirms Lawrence Johnston and David Mackay as joint CEOs

Aberdeen-based energy efficiency charity Scarf has formally confirmed Lawrence Johnston and David Mackay as joint chief executive officers, with the duo having shared the role on an interim basis since 2020.

The co-CEOs will lead the social enterprise’s 60-strong team.

The organisation supports businesses and individuals across the north-east by reducing fuel poverty, promoting energy efficiency and lowering carbon emissions.

(L-R) David Mackay, Ed Rennie and Lawrence Johnston.
(L-R) David Mackay, Ed Rennie and Lawrence Johnston.

Scarf issued more than 2,000 crisis grants to north-east homes between March and June, funded by local councils and the organisation’s own resources.

Since the pandemic, more than 7,000 grants, worth more than £500,000, have been provided to businesses and individuals which have used Scarf’s services.

The charity anticipates further growth this year and intends to create around a dozen new jobs across Aberdeen and Dundee.

Enelift appoints Zak Fleming as business development specialist

Aberdeen-based technology and services company Enelift has appointed Zak Fleming as business development and delivery specialist.

Enelift's Zak Fleming.
Zak Fleming.

Mr Fleming has held executive level positions in a career that spans more than 30 years, with experience at SMEs and major energy service companies including senior roles at Ramco, ASCO and Vallourec encompassing operational delivery, project management, services development and international growth.

He will be based out of Aberdeen with a global remit.

ScottishPower Renewables’ new leadership line-up

ScottishPower Renewables (SPR) has finalised the new line-up at the top of the energy developer with two appointments.

Gillian Noble – formerly sales director within ScottishPower’s energy retail business  – takes up the role of Offshore, Development & Operations managing director. Ross Ovens becomes Offshore, East Anglia Hub MD.

Gillian and Ross join Onshore, UK and Ireland MD Barry Carruthers to complete ScottishPower Renewables’ leadership team.

A tidal renewable energy turbine.
A tidal renewable energy turbine.

ScottishPower Renewables CEO, Charlie Jordan said: “It’s fantastic to bring Gillian and Ross on board to lead the delivery of an incredible 13GW of offshore wind projects across the UK and Ireland.

“That’s enough homegrown green electricity to power the equivalent of more than 14 million homes and will transform how we power our lives in the years ahead, so it’s vital we have the right people in place to make that happen.”

RJM purchases Lippe Architects + Planners

Lippe Architects + Planners has been bought by fellow Inverurie-based business RJM Architectural Design for an undisclosed sum.

All staff will transfer to the newly created McWilliam Lippe Architects, which will employ a team of 12 people and it is anticipated current headcount will increase in the coming months.

Ross McWilliam of RJM Architectural Design said: “We are delighted to bring together two local businesses and successfully combine their resources for the benefit of all existing, returning and prospective clients.

Willie Lippe(left) and Ross McWilliam (right)
(L-R) Willie Lippe and Ross McWilliam.

“The team has a wide range of experience in all manner of residential and commercial work, and this will allow us to prosper in our chosen markets, from small domestic projects to large-scale developments and master planning with specific disciplines.”

Lippe Architects + Planners’ director and principal architect Willie Lippe added: “This announcement represents a new chapter in the evolution of the business and will create new opportunities which will foster future sustainability and success.”

Tags

[[title]]