Historic lochside hotel with its own distillery could be yours for offers over £1.1m

The Loch Leven Hotel in Ballachulish is up for sale with a price tag of more than £1.1 million.

Owners Craig and Noru Innes have decided to put the 12-bedroom hotel on the market to concentrate on their Pixel Spirits brand, which specialises in craft gin, vodka and rum.

Interested parties may also have the opportunity to buy the outbuildings currently used for the distillery by separate negotiation.

The couple, who have owned the premises for eight years, have instructed Drysdale & Company to act as agents.

Twelve individually styled en-suite bedrooms are to be found in the main hotel, alongside the award winning Old Ferry Bar, 90 cover Loch View Restaurant, Literature Lounge and external decked seating area.

Four garden pods have been added, each incorporating a single bedroom and shower. There is also planning permission for an additional two pods should a purchaser which to increase the bedroom stock.

The hotel, including its garden pods, are offered for sale at offers over £1.1 million.

Historic hotel

Part of the hotel dates back to the 17th century, when it was originally the Ferry Inn.

It was located on the northern landing point of the Loch Leven and Loch Linnhe ferry, made redundant in 1975 with the building of the Ballachulish Bridge.

The hotel sits right next to the A82, one of the main tourist routes leading from central Scotland north to Fort William, Skye and beyond via the Glencoe pass.

The surrounding area is extremely popular with outdoor enthusiasts on a year round basis with numerous popular walking and hiking routes nearby, to include the UK’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis, situated a short distance north of the property in Fort William.

The team at The Loch Leven Hotel pride themselves on high service levels and quality of accommodation, with the hotel winning a number of awards during their tenure.