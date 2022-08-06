Historic lochside hotel with its own distillery could be yours for offers over £1.1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Historic lochside hotel with its own distillery could be yours for offers over £1.1m

By Kelly Wilson
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 6, 2022, 10:47 am
Loch Leven Hotel at North Ballachulish up for sale at offers over £1.1 million
Loch Leven Hotel at North Ballachulish up for sale at offers over £1.1 million

The Loch Leven Hotel in Ballachulish is up for sale with a price tag of more than £1.1 million.

Owners Craig and Noru Innes have decided to put the 12-bedroom hotel on the market to concentrate on their Pixel Spirits brand, which specialises in craft gin, vodka and rum.

Interested parties may also have the opportunity to buy the outbuildings currently used for the distillery by separate negotiation.

The couple, who have owned the premises for eight years, have instructed Drysdale & Company to act as agents.

Noru and Craig Innes.

Twelve individually styled en-suite bedrooms are to be found in the main hotel, alongside the award winning Old Ferry Bar, 90 cover Loch View Restaurant, Literature Lounge and external decked seating area.

The Loch Leven Hotel features the cozy Old Ferry Bar.

Four garden pods have been added, each incorporating a single bedroom and shower. There is also planning permission for an additional two pods should a purchaser which to increase the bedroom stock.

The hotel, including its garden pods, are offered for sale at offers over £1.1 million.

Loch Leven Hotel at North Ballachulish

Historic hotel

Part of the hotel dates back to the 17th century, when it was originally the Ferry Inn.

It was located on the northern landing point of the Loch Leven and Loch Linnhe ferry, made redundant in 1975 with the building of the Ballachulish Bridge.

The hotel sits right next to the A82, one of the main tourist routes leading from central Scotland north to Fort William, Skye and beyond via the Glencoe pass.

The surrounding area is extremely popular with outdoor enthusiasts on a year round basis with numerous popular walking and hiking routes nearby, to include the UK’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis, situated a short distance north of the property in Fort William.

The Loch Leven Hotel

The team at The Loch Leven Hotel pride themselves on high service levels and quality of accommodation, with the hotel winning a number of awards during their tenure.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]