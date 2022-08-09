Autumn and winter drive to boost tourism for Caithness and Sutherland 

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Highlands tourism organisation Venture North has unveiled a new autumn and winter campaign for Caithness and Sutherland aimed at attracting visitors in quieter months.

The grouping is already working with more than 250 tourism and hospitality businesses, local community groups and industry partners across the region to help extend the season beyond the busy summer season.

Particular focus will centre on health and wellbeing, active outdoors, heritage, wildlife and culture as well as luxury highlands.

The initiative is being geared towards promoting reasons to visit and explore Caithness and Sutherland from October to March, showcasing areas less impacted by over-tourism and which can accommodate visitors in the quieter season.

Oldshoremore Retreats near Kinlochbervie, Golspie Inn, Newton Lodge near Kylesku, and Mackays Hotel in Wick are amongst the list of accommodation providers who have signed up to the campaign and will be staying open to visitors throughout autumn and winter.

Some of the outdoor activity providers in Sutherland and Caithness which are part of Venture North’s autumn and winter campaign, include Assynt Fly Fishing, Hamlet Mountaineering and Sutherland Adventure Company.

Dunnet Bay Distillery and the North West Highlands Geopark will also be opening their doors to welcome visitors in the off-season.

Venture North addressing recruitment crisis

Venture North destination strategy manager Cathy Earnshaw, who leads the tourism recovery strategy for Caithness and Sutherland said: “As the destination management organisation for the region we are continuing to help local businesses and communities through effective collaboration to maximise the benefits of the visitor economy.

“This includes an ongoing conversation around the staffing crisis and recruitment ahead of the autumn and winter season.”

Rhionna Mackay from the Sutherland Adventure Company, added: “We’re pleased to be launching our new guided walks, hikes and cycle tours this autumn as part of Venture North campaign.

Hidden gems in our area – Rhionna Mackay from Sutherland Adventure Company

“Our guided outdoor activities are a way for people to discover the hidden gems in our area with local guides and will help extend our season throughout the winter months.”

Visitors can also look forward to a range of public events being staged around Caithness and Sutherland during the autumn and winter, including Northern Stories Festival at various locations across Caithness (October 7-16), Dornoch Whisky Festival (October 28-30) and Taste North food, drink and artisan craft festival in Wick (November 6.).

“This year we’ll be continuing to work with some fantastic brands and do some collaborations between them and our local businesses,” added Lou Rollason from the Dornoch Whisky Festival.

“It’s such a delightful wee festival emphasising knowledge and learning, regardless of someone’s experience in whisky.

Venture North has developed a series of themed itineraries on their website to help guide visitors explore he area during the autumn and winter months.

Venture North has also launched a series of short films to showcase Caithness and Sutherland to visitors across the UK and beyond.

Venture North is the destination management organisation for Caithness and Sutherland, which is leading the development and delivery of the Tourism Destination Recovery Strategy (2021-23).

Core funding support is provided by Highlands & Islands Enterprise, Dounreay Site Restoration and other funding partners.

Venture North works with local development trusts, communities, representative bodies and tourism businesses from across the region.