Former north-east offshore worker dives in to new career making luxury hot tubs

A former oil worker has turned his back on a job in the cold North Sea to start a business creating luxury hot tubs.

Jamie Gibson spent years working offshore but during lockdown was inspired to follow his dream and start building hot tubs.

The 36-year-old decided to give up his job as a completions engineer for Haliburton and instead focused on creating Wild Mountain Tubs.

Now nearly two years later he has launched his line of wood-burning soaking tubs.

The Oyne resident said: “It’s been an idea I’ve had since I was a teenager when I built a wood burning tub based around an oversized whisky barrel with my dad.

“It was always in the back of my mind, and then we went into lockdown in March 2020.

“Like everyone else, we had to spend so much more time at home, and lots of people were building bars and putting hot tubs in their gardens.

“I’ve always fancied doing something on my own especially doing something that I had such an interest in.

“I probably wouldn’t have made the jump if it wasn’t for Covid – the enforced time at home gave me the time I needed to get things up and running.”

Plan into action

It was then Mr Gibson, who has been supported throughout his venture by partner Natalie Coupar, decided to put his idea into action.

He said: “When I started looking at wood-burning hot tubs, I wasn’t particularly taken with the ones on the market so decided, once again, to build my own and that’s when Wild Mountain Tubs was born.

“It’s been a great experience testing different elements from the most suitable type of wood for the linings to the most effective size of burner which can heat the water quickly and economically.

“There’s something pretty special about hearing the crackling of the fire while relaxing in the soaking tub, and with no need for electricity it can be used anywhere with a water supply.”

Support other local businesses

After finalising the design of the soaking tub Mr Gibson worked with local photographer Sam Brill to get images of the product before launching the website.

Wild Mountain Tubs currently has two sizes of tub for sale with other products on the way.

He said: “Local businesses are so important, and it’s been really great to have the support of people in my village, Oyne.

“The tubs are made here in Aberdeenshire with the larch lining locally sourced and milled too.

“The suppliers and fabricators have been great and it’s always good to support other small businesses in the area.

“Despite only launching recently there’s been a huge amount of interest, which is great. I’m looking forward to seeing how it goes.

“I really enjoyed being offshore and it was a fantastic career which took me to lots of different places. I’m now getting to put those engineering skills to a very different use.

“It’s great getting to be my own boss but other than that, it’s just a different type of job.”

Keep building the brand

Mr Gibson is now hoping his products will appeal to other businesses while continuing to build his brand.

He said: “There’s so much interest in connecting with nature and taking time to relax, I’m hoping to find hotels and other tourism businesses keen to add a great offering to their experience.

“My main focus for now though is promoting online and through word of mouth.”