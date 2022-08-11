Well-Safe Solutions doubles size of office at Cove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Well-Safe Solutions doubles size of office at Cove

By Erikka Askeland
August 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 10:03 am
Well-Safe Solutions has expanded into both floors of its global headquarters in Cove’s Gateway Business Park.
Fast-growing decommissioning firm Well Safe Solutions has doubled the size of its office following a number of contract wins and a recent cash injection from investors.

The private investor-backed company has taken over the second floor of its building based in Cove.

When it moved into the building in 2019 it employed 50 and is now on track to have more than 300 staff by the end of its financial year, the company said.

Last month the company announced it would add 60 jobs after winning a deal  to plug and abandon (P&A) 14 wells in the UK North Sea for an unnamed operator. The contract will require the use its newly acquired semi-submersible rig, Well-Safe Defender, which it snapped up from Awilco Drilling in a £12.4m deal earlier this year.

In April the firm celebrated five years of being in business. Another cause to celebrate was the £50m it recently raised from a group of investors led by MW&L Capital Partners, a London-based  investment and financial advisory firm.

MW&L – headed by former Goldman Sachs partners Julian Metherell and Matthew Westerman, and Peter Livanos, a member of one of Europe’s oldest shipping dynasties – Ceres Hellenic – also participated in Well-Safe’s two funding rounds in 2019 and 2020.

The new money  takes the total sum raised by the company to more than £150m.

It is estimated nearly 1,800 wells will require decommissioning in the North Sea over the next ten years.

Well Safe legal and commercial director Graeme Murray, said: “After months of preparation and building work, Well-Safe Solutions have expanded into both floors of our global headquarters in Cove’s Gateway Business Park.

“With over 1,920m2 of space at our disposal, we are well-equipped to continue t positive momentum we have created by continuing our recruitment drive across the business.

“By the end of the financial year, the company expects to be employing around 300 people who will support the work of its three specialist well plug and abandonment decommissioning assets – the Well-Safe Protector, the Well-Safe Guardian, and the Well-Safe Defender.”

