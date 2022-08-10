HSE warns Perenco over hundreds of ‘max overdue’ repairs on oil and gas assets By Andrew Dykes August 10, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 4:32 pm Perenco has been issued with a notice to improve after inspectors found more than 400 overdue repairs orders. Photo: Perenco [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal No further action over Ayr house explosion which left four injured – HSE HSE slams TotalEnergies over fire and explosion risk on Gryphon FPSO ‘It’s not gone well’: Cromarty Firth Hutton legs removal plagued by dispute and HSE orders HSE issues safety plea to farmers after four deaths in a fortnight