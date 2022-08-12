Business Briefs Bulletin: Ellon whisky shop scoops five star VisitScotland rating, EJ Parker appointed to CCS and success for AFBE-UK Scotland’s Transcend scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Business Briefs Bulletin: Ellon whisky shop scoops five star VisitScotland rating, EJ Parker appointed to CCS and success for AFBE-UK Scotland’s Transcend scheme

By Simon Warburton
August 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin.

Every Friday, The Press & Journal publishes a weekly round-up of some of the many positive business stories from across the north and north-east.

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

Aberdeenshire whisky shop toasts five star national tourism rating

An Aberdeenshire whisky shop and tasting room has been awarded VisitScotland’s highest Quality Assurance (QA) grading.

Still Spirit on the outskirts of Pitmedden near Ellon and part of Whisky Hammer auction house – has been awarded the national tourism organisation’s five star Tourist Shop award.

L-R VisitScotland regional director David Jackson and Still Spirit managing director Daniel Milne. Supplied by VisitScotland.

“As a fairly young business, we’re always looking for ways to improve our offering and give customers the best possible experience in store and at our dram bar,” said Still Spirit managing director Daniel Milne.

“The 5 Star rating from VisitScotland is a welcome acknowledgement we’re moving in the right direction as a business and helping to strengthen tourism in the local area in the process.”

Scheme benefits tourism businesses and visitors

VisitScotland regional director David Jackson added: “I hope the success of Still Spirit sets an example to other businesses to join the scheme, which benefits tourism businesses and visitors alike.

“It is vital everyone involved in tourism works together to offer visitors a fantastic experience when visiting and staying in Aberdeenshire, to strengthen our tourism offering.”

EJ Parker Technical Services appointed to Crown Commercial Services framework

EJ Parker Technical Services has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Facilities Management and Workplace Services Framework.

The framework gives all government departments and public sector organisations access to facilities management (FM) and workplace services across the UK.

The business will be involved in services including mechanical, electrical, ventilation and power systems maintenance in addition to other core services around compliance and sustainability.

Robert Molloy.
Robert Molloy

Parker Technical Services Scotland managing director Robert Molloy said: “Being appointed to this high-profile framework is testament to the expertise and broad skill base of the team at Parker.”

In 2020/21, CCS, which supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services, achieved commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion.

Diversity and inclusion success for AFBE-UK Scotland’s Transcend programme

Diversity and inclusion organisation AFBE-UK Scotland has operated its first senior leadership programme to help ethnic minority professionals progress into leadership roles.

The virtual programme, which ran for 10 weeks, was delivered through a series of sessions aimed at unearthing barriers to career progression and charting a path to leadership.

AFBE-UK Scotland leadership coordinator Roy Bitrus, who leads the Transcend programme, had been working on the training course for more than two years prior to its start date.

Roy Bitrus.
Roy Bitrus.

Mr Bitrus said: “It is a great joy to see a project that started as a conversation with AFBE-UK Scotland chairman Ollie Folayan in 2019 come to fruition. It has been nothing but rewarding.

“We aim to roll out the Transcend programme to companies and organisations soon to help train and inspire technical professionals to be effective leaders and promote diversity at management and executive levels.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]