‘We’ve never been busier’: Well-known north-east painting and decorating firm celebrates 85 years in business

Ellon-based family run firm Lawrence Milne Decorators has lots to celebrate in its 85th year despite steep rises in the cost of doing business.

With a £10,000 rise in the cost of electricity and closing its shop in Aberdeen two years ago, boss Kevin Milne says the firm has “never been busier”.

Family business history

The firm was founded in 1937 by Lawrence Milne when he was just 25 years old.

His first workshop was a 215 sq ft shed at Union Street in Ellon which he rented for £1 per year.

Decades later the firm is still headquartered within the Aberdeenshire town in bigger premises with 70 members of staff.

Now run and owned by Mr Milne’s grandson Kevin, it is continuing to grow and expand with a fleet of 32 vans and shop, office and store space of 6,500 sq ft.

It’s a far cry from the first days of business when Mr Milne’s mode of transport was a motorbike and side car before progressing to an Austin 7 car.

Early days

Mr Milne was born and brought up at Bogengarrie Croft in Ardallie, Aberdeenshire near Ellon.

He left Ardallie school aged 15 and started a five year apprenticeship with George Taylor & Son, based in Ellon’s Market Street in 1927.

Everyday he cycled eight miles each way every day to work in his work before leaving in 1937 to start his own business.

From 1941 to 1945 dad-of-three Mr Milne served in the RAF before going back to the business in 1946.

Kevin said: “He gradually expanded and by the early 1950s had employed five painters and had two Ford 8 vans painted in two tone green with his name emblazoned on the sign Lawrence Milne Painter, Decorator, Signwriter & Glazier.

“In those days decorators were glaziers as well.”

In 1953 Mr Milne bought the whole building in which he had been renting a section. He created a small shop selling painting materials and wallpaper.

The building was later extended to cover two floors to house the expanding shop and office.

When Mr Milne retired in 1976 he employed ten painters including his son Brian who took over the running of the business.

Two years later his younger son John also joined the business as a decorator.

Brian’s wife Anne became a partner in the business in the early 80s with her role being interior design and in charge of the shops.

In 1991 Gordon Lawrence joined the business as Brian’s trainee before becoming a partner in 2000 and played a major role growing the decorating side of the business.

It was in 2002 that Kevin joined the family firm after gaining a degree in quantity surveying at Robert Gordon’s University and spending five years working on the oil and gas industry.

Strong retail presence throughout the years

After spells at Union Street and Neil Ross Square the business headquarters has been based at its purpose-built premises at Balmacassie Brae, in Ellon for 12 years.

There has also been shops during the years at Aberdeen, Montrose, Peterhead and Turriff.

The Aberdeen store, which was latterly based at Berryden Retail Park, closed its doors in February 2020 after 40 years in business.

Kevin said the closure was due to “rising costs and tough trading conditions in the retail market”.

He said: “It was tough before Covid.

“Our Ellon shop had one of its best year during Covid because everybody was doing DIY and painting their garden fences.

“Sales have dropped off again in retail but our trades side of the business is booming just now.

“I would say we’ve never been busier.”

Fuel and energy costs rising

The current cost of living crisis has affected business with fuel costs for work vans increasing by 50% and energy bills doubling from £10,000 a year to £20,000.

Kevin said: “Fuel costs is just something we’ve got to accept it’s what we’ve to pay just now.

“It’s gone up 50% the cost of fuel so it’s a big cost.

“Like most businesses everything has gone up. Our materials have increased 25 to 30% in the last two years.

“We can’t go putting our prices up to cover all that so we’ve to absorb a good part of the cost.

“Our energy bill has gone from £10,000 to £20,000 for our electricity costs for the year.”

“We’ve had to increase our prices but its a small percentage.

“And our business rates went back up since Covid so we are paying £30,000 a year just for our premises.

“Another challenge has been the lack of tradesmen. There’s just not the same number of people around.

“The workforce is ageing.”

One of the biggest positive changes for Kevin over the years has been the growing number of female painters joining the business.

He said: “Three out of our five apprentices are female and we have one time-served painter.

“We probably get as many applications from girls than boys at the moment for jobs.

“That’s definitely a big change from when I first started. It’s a great thing.”

Keep the business growing

Looking to the future Kevin is hoping to continue to keep growing the business.

He said: “With the help of a dedicated team of tradesmen, office and management staff the business has grown to cover work throughout the north-east and now employs over 70 staff and has 32 vans.

“I’m only 47 and have no plans to retire for a long time yet.”