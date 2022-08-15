‘We’ve never been busier’: Well-known north-east painting and decorating firm celebrates 85 years in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We’ve never been busier’: Well-known north-east painting and decorating firm celebrates 85 years in business

By Kelly Wilson
August 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Lawrence Milne painters Bob Daniel, Stan Reid, Dawson Gammack and Dennis Mortimer pictured at Cruden Bay around 1965.
Ellon-based family run firm Lawrence Milne Decorators has lots to celebrate in its 85th year despite steep rises in the cost of doing business.

With a £10,000 rise in the cost of electricity and closing its shop in Aberdeen two years ago, boss Kevin Milne says the firm has “never been busier”.

Family business history

The firm was founded in 1937 by Lawrence Milne when he was just 25 years old.

His first workshop was a 215 sq ft shed at Union Street in Ellon which he rented for £1 per year.

Decades later the firm is still headquartered within the Aberdeenshire town in bigger premises with 70 members of staff.

Lawrence Milne Decorators’ Kevin Milne and Sheila Penny who works in customers service. Photo by Chris Sumner

Now run and owned by Mr Milne’s grandson Kevin, it is continuing to grow and expand with a fleet of 32 vans and shop, office and store space of 6,500 sq ft.

It’s a far cry from the first days of business when Mr Milne’s mode of transport was a motorbike and side car before progressing to an Austin 7 car.

Early days

Mr Milne was born and brought up at Bogengarrie Croft in Ardallie, Aberdeenshire near Ellon.

He left Ardallie school aged 15 and started a five year apprenticeship with George Taylor & Son, based in Ellon’s Market Street in 1927.

Everyday he cycled eight miles each way every day to work in his work before leaving in 1937 to start his own business.

Brian Milne doing some sign writing on a Lawrence Milne van in 1970.

From 1941 to 1945 dad-of-three Mr Milne served in the RAF before going back to the business in 1946.

Kevin said: “He gradually expanded and by the early 1950s had employed five painters and had two Ford 8 vans painted in two tone green with his name emblazoned on the sign Lawrence Milne Painter, Decorator, Signwriter & Glazier.

“In those days decorators were glaziers as well.”

In 1953 Mr Milne bought the whole building in which he had been renting a section. He created a small shop selling painting materials and wallpaper.

Lawrence Milne
Brian Milne sign writing the Ythan Bakery sign in Ellon in the late 60s early 70s.

The building was later extended to cover two floors to house the expanding shop and office.

When Mr Milne retired in 1976 he employed ten painters including his son Brian who took over the running of the business.

Two years later his younger son John also joined the business as a decorator.

Lawrence Milne being presented with his retirement gift by son Brian in 1976.

Brian’s wife Anne became a partner in the business in the early 80s with her role being interior design and in charge of the shops.

Lawrence Milne and his wife
Lawrence Milne and his wife Anne.

In 1991 Gordon Lawrence joined the business as Brian’s trainee before becoming a partner in 2000 and played a major role growing the decorating side of the business.

It was in 2002 that Kevin joined the family firm after gaining a degree in quantity surveying at Robert Gordon’s University and spending five years working on the oil and gas industry.

Lawrence Milne’s first shop on Union Street, Ellon.

Strong retail presence throughout the years

After spells at Union Street and Neil Ross Square the business headquarters has been based at its purpose-built premises at Balmacassie Brae, in Ellon for 12 years.

There has also been shops during the years at  Aberdeen, Montrose, Peterhead and Turriff.

The Aberdeen store, which was latterly based at Berryden Retail Park, closed its doors in February 2020 after 40 years in business.

Lawrence Milne
Kevin Milne outside the former Aberdeen store in 2020. Picture by Chris Sumner

Kevin said the closure was due to “rising costs and tough trading conditions in the retail market”.

He said: “It was tough before Covid.

“Our Ellon shop had one of its best year during Covid because everybody was doing DIY and painting their garden fences.

“Sales have dropped off again in retail but our trades side of the business is booming just now.

“I would say we’ve never been busier.”

Fuel and energy costs rising

The current cost of living crisis has affected business with fuel costs for work vans increasing by 50% and energy bills doubling from £10,000 a year to £20,000.

Kevin said: “Fuel costs is just something we’ve got to accept it’s what we’ve to pay just now.

“It’s gone up 50% the cost of fuel so it’s a big cost.

Lawrence Milne
Picture by Chris Sumner

“Like most businesses everything has gone up. Our materials have increased 25 to 30% in the last two years.

“We can’t go putting our prices up to cover all that so we’ve to absorb a good part of the cost.

“Our energy bill has gone from £10,000 to £20,000 for our electricity costs for the year.”

“We’ve had to increase our prices but its a small percentage.

“And our business rates went back up since Covid so we are paying £30,000 a year just for our premises.

“Another challenge has been the lack of tradesmen. There’s just not the same number of people around.

“The workforce is ageing.”

One of the biggest positive changes for Kevin over the years has been the growing number of female painters joining the business.

He said: “Three out of our five apprentices are female and we have one time-served painter.

“We probably get as many applications from girls than boys at the moment for jobs.

“That’s definitely a big change from when I first started. It’s a great thing.”

Keep the business growing

Looking to the future Kevin is hoping to continue to keep growing the business.

He said: “With the help of a dedicated team of tradesmen, office and management staff the business has grown to cover work throughout the north-east and now employs over 70 staff and has 32 vans.

“I’m only 47 and have no plans to retire for a long time yet.”

