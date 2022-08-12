‘We need to throw everything at the climate emergency’: Storegga responds to UK government CCUS plan latest By Hamish Penman & Kelly Wilson August 12, 2022, 4:27 pm 0 Nick Cooper, Storegga chief executive [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Rishi Sunak urged to guarantee north-east carbon capture cash if he becomes next PM North and north-east ‘ideally placed’ for £100 billion CCS windfall Readers’ letters: Indyref2 isn’t an ‘opt-in’ choice, foreign holidays and climate change Peterhead on track to host Scotland’s first carbon-capture project as deal announced