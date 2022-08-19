Coming up roses (and trees) for Taylors Industrial Services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A long-established north-east firm, Taylors Industrial Services Ltd. is to plant 1.3 million trees as part of its commitment to becoming carbon neutral.

The family-owned company also invested in 800 acres of sustainable forest in the Keith and Coupar Angus areas, as well as purchasing additional land near Torphins and Huntly, where the new trees are already being planted.

Work towards net zero

Environmental responsibility is at the heart of Taylors Industrial Services’ work, providing a comprehensive range of waste management solutions to a diverse range of clients, from oil and gas operators, supply chain services companies, construction, the paper and fishing industries to distilleries, utilities, the local authorities and the general public.

It employs 130 people across its two sites in Altens and Balmedie.

Managing director Kevin Taylor said: “As a waste management company with a large fleet of haulage vehicles we consume a lot of fuel, and we are very aware of our responsibility to the environment.

“We decided to purchase established forestry in Scotland as well as additional land where we are planting our own trees to offset our carbon footprint.

“In addition to meeting the standards set by obligatory environmental legislation, Taylors partners with a range of government bodies and initiatives, including SEPA.

“We are committed to setting and exceeding industry standards of best practice and to provide due care and consideration to the environment.”

Taylors staff undertake continuous training, but the firm also teaches best practice amongst its clients, sharing collective knowledge so clients understand the impact waste procedures may have on their own staff and what processes they may have to follow.

Taylors Industrial Services provides training, including spill response, waste awareness and duty of care and environmental awareness.

The company has invested in new, fuel efficient vehicles as well as additional investment in ultra high-pressure jetting to service customers in industries including food processing and distilleries.

Mr Taylor said: “We pride ourselves on providing an outstanding reliable, effective and efficient level of service to our customer base, with the ability to respond to market demands and invest in new resources.

“That has been instrumental in our growth, particularly within the hazardous waste market, positioning us as a leading waste management specialist in north-east Scotland.”

60 years of Taylors Industrial Services

Taylors Industrial Services was founded in 1962 by Wyllie and Adrian Taylor as Taylors Cesspool Cleaners.

Among the staff who joined the company when it was formed is Rose Beaton, who celebrated 60 years of service in June.

Mrs Beaton initially worked from home, where she kept the company accounts. She moved with Taylors to premises at Doonies at Cove then Hareness Circle and on to its current base, also on Hareness Circle in Altens.

To mark her long service, Aberdeen-based artist Nicole Porter was commissioned to paint a commemorative anchor with 60 roses, one for each year of service.

Adrian Taylor paid tribute to Rose, saying: “We could think of no better way to mark Rose’s incredible 60 years of loyal and dedicated service than to commission this special artwork in her honour.

“She has been with Taylors Industrial Services through everything since my father founded the company in 1962 and has seen many huge changes over the years, not least in technology.

“As we make our own efforts to reach Net Zero by planting trees, it is rather fitting that the roots of our company are celebrated with our own special thank you to Rose.”

The anchors were originally used as part of a public art trail to raise money for the Friends of ANCHOR, a local charity that supports the ANCHOR Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, a cause close to Rose’s heart.

Sir Jim Milne, chairman of Friends of ANCHOR, said: “It’s tremendous to see Taylors Industrial Services celebrating 60 years in business and it’s a testament to the organisation and its team that there are people among the workforce who have been there since the founding days.

“For the past few years, Friends of ANCHOR has had the steadfast support of Taylors, who got behind our first ever patient care pack initiative back in 2020, with a donation of £10,000 which funded 836 of our wig care packs. That gift was also made after discussion with Rose to honour her daughter Elaine, who sadly lost her life to cancer.

“Taylors’ support goes back right the way to 2018 when they first came on board to sponsor our Brave event and since then we’ve had their returning partnership year on year, most recently with Brave 2022, which they supported as one of our major corporate partners.

“My sincere congratulations go to Taylors on achieving 60 years in business.”

