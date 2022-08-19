Coming up roses (and trees) for Taylors Industrial Services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business

Coming up roses (and trees) for Taylors Industrial Services

Presented by Taylors Industrial Services
August 19, 2022, 10:00 am
Staff of Taylors Industrial Services.
The staff celebrate 60 years with Taylors Industrial Services.

A long-established north-east firm, Taylors Industrial Services Ltd. is to plant 1.3 million trees as part of its commitment to becoming carbon neutral.

The family-owned company also invested in 800 acres of sustainable forest in the Keith and Coupar Angus areas, as well as purchasing additional land near Torphins and Huntly, where the new trees are already being planted.

Work towards net zero

Environmental responsibility is at the heart of Taylors Industrial Services’ work, providing a comprehensive range of waste management solutions to a diverse range of clients, from oil and gas operators, supply chain services companies, construction, the paper and fishing industries to distilleries, utilities, the local authorities and the general public.

It employs 130 people across its two sites in Altens and Balmedie.

Managing director Kevin Taylor said: “As a waste management company with a large fleet of haulage vehicles we consume a lot of fuel, and we are very aware of our responsibility to the environment.

“We decided to purchase established forestry in Scotland as well as additional land where we are planting our own trees to offset our carbon footprint.

“In addition to meeting the standards set by obligatory environmental legislation, Taylors partners with a range of government bodies and initiatives, including SEPA.

“We are committed to setting and exceeding industry standards of best practice and to provide due care and consideration to the environment.”

Taylors staff undertake continuous training, but the firm also teaches best practice amongst its clients, sharing collective knowledge so clients understand the impact waste procedures may have on their own staff and what processes they may have to follow.

Taylors Industrial Services provides training, including spill response, waste awareness and duty of care and environmental awareness.

The company has invested in new, fuel efficient vehicles as well as additional investment in ultra high-pressure jetting to service customers in industries including food processing and distilleries.

Mr Taylor said: “We pride ourselves on providing an outstanding reliable, effective and efficient level of service to our customer base, with the ability to respond to market demands and invest in new resources.

“That has been instrumental in our growth, particularly within the hazardous waste market, positioning us as a leading waste management specialist in north-east Scotland.”

60 years of Taylors Industrial Services

Taylors Industrial Services was founded in 1962 by Wyllie and Adrian Taylor as Taylors Cesspool Cleaners.

Among the staff who joined the company when it was formed is Rose Beaton, who celebrated 60 years of service in June.

Rose Beaton with Taylors Industrial Services award
Rose Beaton celebrates 60 years of service.

Mrs Beaton initially worked from home, where she kept the company accounts. She moved with Taylors to premises at Doonies at Cove then Hareness Circle and on to its current base, also on Hareness Circle in Altens.

To mark her long service, Aberdeen-based artist Nicole Porter was commissioned to paint a commemorative anchor with 60 roses, one for each year of service.

Adrian Taylor paid tribute to Rose, saying: “We could think of no better way to mark Rose’s incredible 60 years of loyal and dedicated service than to commission this special artwork in her honour.

“She has been with Taylors Industrial Services through everything since my father founded the company in 1962 and has seen many huge changes over the years, not least in technology.

“As we make our own efforts to reach Net Zero by planting trees, it is rather fitting that the roots of our company are celebrated with our own special thank you to Rose.”

The anchors were originally used as part of a public art trail to raise money for the Friends of ANCHOR, a local charity that supports the ANCHOR Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, a cause close to Rose’s heart.

Sir Jim Milne, chairman of Friends of ANCHOR, said: “It’s tremendous to see Taylors Industrial Services celebrating 60 years in business and it’s a testament to the organisation and its team that there are people among the workforce who have been there since the founding days.

“For the past few years, Friends of ANCHOR has had the steadfast support of Taylors, who got behind our first ever patient care pack initiative back in 2020, with a donation of £10,000 which funded 836 of our wig care packs. That gift was also made after discussion with Rose to honour her daughter Elaine, who sadly lost her life to cancer.

“Taylors’ support goes back right the way to 2018 when they first came on board to sponsor our Brave event and since then we’ve had their returning partnership year on year, most recently with Brave 2022, which they supported as one of our major corporate partners.

“My sincere congratulations go to Taylors on achieving 60 years in business.”

Learn more about Taylors Industrial Services here.

