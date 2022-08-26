Spruce up your space: 5 local home improvement specialists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The home is your sanctuary – a place to rest, to entertain, and a place to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Looking to spruce up your space this season? Why not opt for a home improvement specialist to help you upgrade your home? Read on to learn more about the season’s best businesses offering the ultimate in home improvement.

5 incredible home improvement specialists

Thistle Windows & Conservatories: Local home improvement firm voted best in the UK for customer satisfaction

Local home improvement specialist Thistle Windows & Conservatories has once again been awarded the title of ‘Best in the UK for Customer Satisfaction’ by industry standards organisation Independent Network.

Independent Network is a non-profit, industry standards organisation made up of over 100 independently owned home improvement companies from across the length and breadth of the UK.

Based on the independently verified feedback of 456 customers received between January and December 2021, Thistle achieved an Average Customer Satisfaction Rate of 98.45% and was presented with the prestigious award at a ceremony last month.

Employing over 150 members of staff across Thistle Windows & Conservatories, Thistle Kitchens & Bathrooms and Thistle Gardens & Outdoors, The Thistle Group of Home Improvement Companies specialises in providing high-quality, bespoke solutions for almost any home improvement requirement.

William Wilson: Beautiful bathrooms in the North and Northeast of Scotland

William Wilson can transform your bathroom into an elegant and well-appointed space.William Wilson creates beautiful and classic bathrooms for your home. Beautiful bathrooms are a speciality at William Wilson, which offers the best in design from some of the UK and Europe’s most popular manufacturers, and expert advice at its showrooms across Scotland.

William Wilson’s bathroom showrooms are a one-stop shop for bathroom suites, showers and enclosures, bathroom furniture, ceramic wall and floor tiles, wet-wall panels, taps and accessories.

With over 120 years’ experience of supplying plumbing materials, William Wilson have the knowledge and advice you need to create your dream bathroom.

With bathroom showrooms throughout Scotland including Kirkwall, Stornoway, Portree, Thurso, Inverness, Aviemore, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Inverurie and Aberdeen, there’s bound to be a showroom near you!

Whether you’re looking to revamp your en-suite, family bathroom or shower room, William Wilson stock a huge range of suites and accessories from a variety of leading brands to suit all tastes and budgets.

Balgownie Ltd: Rexener Polar hot tub

Have you always dreamed of having your very own hot tub? Balgownie Ltd are proud suppliers of the Rexener Polar hot tub.

These hot tubs have it all. Handmade in Finland, Rexener Polar is a high-quality premium hot tub with a wooden frame and fibreglass pool. It takes considerably less time to heat than when heating with wood. A built-in filter and pool chemicals ensure the water stays clean for a long time. A jet system brings a touch of luxury.

A hot tub with all the bells and whistles; a thermostat-controlled Rexener Bioheater, water circulation pump, mass filter, lights and a jet system with eight nozzles.

The Rexener Polar hot tub also benefits from low operating costs. The kit comes complete with the Rexener Polar hot tub, Rexener stairs and the Rexener insulated cover.

Green Thumb: Lawn care excellence in Aberdeen

Green Thumb Aberdeen are providers of lawn care excellence in the Aberdeen and surrounding area. As a team, they provide a knowledgeable, efficient, reliable and friendly service. From lawn makeovers to lawn treatment programmes, Green Thumb Aberdeen work closely with their customers to ensure the best package suits your individual needs.

The cost-effective lawn care services are administered by trained uniformed operatives, who transform tired, weed infested grass areas to lawns you can be proud of.

Not only do Green Thumb create wonderful lawns, but as part of their service the team also provide free of charge:

Advice on any aspect of your lawn, from disease analysis to which lawn mower to buy

Regular customer newsletter

Customer information booklet on how to get the best from Green Thumb service, with FAQs and useful tips

Email tips giving timely advice on lawn care

Service calls

NYC Bathrooms: The bathroom specialists

NYC Bathrooms owner Neil Cunningham has put his two decades of industry experience to relaunch as Aberdeen’s largest independent bathroom showroom.

The stylish showroom showcases trusted premium brands with options to suit all budgets and tastes, whilst customers also benefit from tech which creates 3D visuals of bathroom designs.

‘At the moment, current trends are steering away from clinical and sterile bathrooms and more towards natural themes that incorporate botanical tones’, says owner Neil: ‘We do however, encourage customers to visit our showroom as we aim to inspire and bring your dream bathroom to life’.

With the team of experts on hand, NYC Bathrooms can also recommend different options that are tailored to meet your individual needs and desires!

