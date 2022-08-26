Spruce up your space: 5 local home improvement specialists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business

Spruce up your space: 5 local home improvement specialists

Presented by Beautiful Homes
August 26, 2022, 11:54 am
DIY man
Spruce up your space with a home improvement specialist.

The home is your sanctuary – a place to rest, to entertain, and a place to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Looking to spruce up your space this season? Why not opt for a home improvement specialist to help you upgrade your home? Read on to learn more about the season’s best businesses offering the ultimate in home improvement.

5 incredible home improvement specialists

Thistle Windows & Conservatories: Local home improvement firm voted best in the UK for customer satisfaction

The staff of Thistle Windows & Conservatories.
A new award – and some new faces! From left to right Chloe Baxter (Marketing & Design Assistant), Sandra Skilling (Kitchen Sales Designer), Vanessa Wyness (Showroom Receptionist) and Matt Munro (Project Coordinator) have all recently joined the Thistle team.

Local home improvement specialist Thistle Windows & Conservatories has once again been awarded the title of ‘Best in the UK for Customer Satisfaction’ by industry standards organisation Independent Network.

Independent Network is a non-profit, industry standards organisation made up of over 100 independently owned home improvement companies from across the length and breadth of the UK.

Based on the independently verified feedback of 456 customers received between January and December 2021, Thistle achieved an Average Customer Satisfaction Rate of 98.45% and was presented with the prestigious award at a ceremony last month.

Employing over 150 members of staff across Thistle Windows & Conservatories, Thistle Kitchens & Bathrooms and Thistle Gardens & Outdoors, The Thistle Group of Home Improvement Companies specialises in providing high-quality, bespoke solutions for almost any home improvement requirement.

Learn more about award winning Thistle Windows & Conservatories today.

William Wilson: Beautiful bathrooms in the North and Northeast of Scotland

William Wilson can transform your bathroom into an elegant and well-appointed space.William Wilson creates beautiful and classic bathrooms for your home. Beautiful bathrooms are a speciality at William Wilson, which offers the best in design from some of the UK and Europe’s most popular manufacturers, and expert advice at its showrooms across Scotland.

William Wilson’s bathroom showrooms are a one-stop shop for bathroom suites, showers and enclosures, bathroom furniture, ceramic wall and floor tiles, wet-wall panels, taps and accessories.

William Wilson bathroom image.
Home improvement specialist William Wilson brings effortless elegance to your bathroom.

With over 120 years’ experience of supplying plumbing materials, William Wilson have the knowledge and advice you need to create your dream bathroom.

With bathroom showrooms throughout Scotland including Kirkwall, Stornoway, Portree, Thurso, Inverness, Aviemore, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Inverurie and Aberdeen, there’s bound to be a showroom near you!

Whether you’re looking to revamp your en-suite, family bathroom or shower room, William Wilson stock a huge range of suites and accessories from a variety of leading brands to suit all tastes and budgets.

Learn more details of your nearest William Wilson showroom here.

Balgownie Ltd: Rexener Polar hot tub

Have you always dreamed of having your very own hot tub? Balgownie Ltd are proud suppliers of the Rexener Polar hot tub.

These hot tubs have it all. Handmade in Finland, Rexener Polar is a high-quality premium hot tub with a wooden frame and fibreglass pool. It takes considerably less time to heat than when heating with wood. A built-in filter and pool chemicals ensure the water stays clean for a long time. A jet system brings a touch of luxury.

Balgownie Rexener Polar luxury hot tub.
The Rexener Polar luxury hot tub is available at Balgownie Ltd.

A hot tub with all the bells and whistles; a thermostat-controlled Rexener Bioheater, water circulation pump, mass filter, lights and a jet system with eight nozzles.

The Rexener Polar hot tub also benefits from low operating costs.  The kit comes complete with the Rexener Polar hot tub, Rexener stairs and the Rexener insulated cover.

Enhance your garden today with Balgownie Ltd and find your very own luxury hot tub.

Green Thumb: Lawn care excellence in Aberdeen

A well manicured lawn by Green Thumb
Green Thumb can help turn your dream garden into a reality.

Green Thumb Aberdeen are providers of lawn care excellence in the Aberdeen and surrounding area. As a team, they provide a knowledgeable, efficient, reliable and friendly service. From lawn makeovers to lawn treatment programmes, Green Thumb Aberdeen work closely with their customers to ensure the best package suits your individual needs.

The cost-effective lawn care services are administered by trained uniformed operatives, who transform tired, weed infested grass areas to lawns you can be proud of.

Not only do Green Thumb create wonderful lawns, but as part of their service the team also provide free of charge:

  • Advice on any aspect of your lawn, from disease analysis to which lawn mower to buy
  • Regular customer newsletter
  • Customer information booklet on how to get the best from Green Thumb service, with FAQs and useful tips
  • Email tips giving timely advice on lawn care
  • Service calls

Lawn care is a year round process. Learn more and start your journey today with Green Thumb to have a lawn you can be proud of.

NYC Bathrooms: The bathroom specialists

NYC Bathrooms owner Neil Cunningham has put his two decades of industry experience to relaunch as Aberdeen’s largest independent bathroom showroom.

The stylish showroom showcases trusted premium brands with options to suit all budgets and tastes, whilst customers also benefit from tech which creates 3D visuals of bathroom designs.

A well appointed bathroom with luxury home features by NYC Bathrooms
NYC Bathrooms create beautiful and well-appointed spaces.

‘At the moment, current trends are steering away from clinical and sterile bathrooms and more towards natural themes that incorporate botanical tones’, says owner Neil:  ‘We do however, encourage customers to visit our showroom as we aim to inspire and bring your dream bathroom to life’.

With the team of experts on hand, NYC Bathrooms can also recommend different options that are tailored to meet your individual needs and desires!

Learn more about NYC Bathrooms and follow NYC Bathrooms on Instagram or follow NYC Bathrooms on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.

