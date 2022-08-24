UK gas producers boost domestic supplies by a quarter in just six months By Hamish Penman August 24, 2022, 2:02 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 3:07 pm 1 Harbour Energy's Tolmount platform is responsible for part of the increase. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Going by the letter - Is 1st class post really quicker than 2nd? 0 North Sea firms 'stand ready' to cut your fuel bills 1 Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross Booming North Sea oil and gas revenues to make Scotland’s deficit smaller than UK's… 0 Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support 0 Spar confirms closure of two stores in Aberdeen 0 Hospitality industry facing 'cost of business' crisis warns north hotel boss 0 First power achieved from Seagreen, largest wind farm in Scotland Jobs rocket for Forres as Orbex hires 50 new staff 0 ‘Rapid’ investment needed in Scotland’s ports, Sturgeon tells Scotwind summit More from Press and Journal Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop… 0 Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves 0 Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from… 1 REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn 0