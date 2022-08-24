Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross

By Simon Warburton
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 5:09 pm
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.

A fish hatchery in Wester Ross is on track to produce 1.2 million young organic salmon every year following a major overhaul.

The upgraded Hendrix Genetic’s Inverkerry hatchery and smolt unit at Gairloch was unveiled by Scottish Rural Affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon and was welcomed by trade body, Salmon Scotland.

The facility, which is understood to have benefitted from a seven-figure invesment, will organically produce around 1.2 million young salmon every year before they are transferred a short distance to the sea to mature.

Ms Gougeon said: “This significant investment in the new facilities at Inverkerry is another example of how Scotland’s aquaculture industry is championing and driving innovation.

It is imperative the aquaculture industry invests for long-term sustainability.”

Scottish Rural Affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon

“Such innovation will ensure the sector continues to deliver improvements, in this case to fish health and welfare.

“We can be rightly proud of the Scottish salmon success story which contributes so significantly to our economy.

“It is imperative the aquaculture industry and its supply chain, continues to invest in research, development and innovation to support the sector’s long-term sustainability.”

(L-R) Hendrix Genetics general manager Jarl van den Berg, cabinet secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, Mairi Gougeon, Ocean Sea Harvest chief executive Ove Thu.

The upgrade of the Hendrix Genetics site directly supports five local jobs and ensures the hatchery will have a long-term future supplying its partner Organic Sea Harvest with smolts. The Netherlands-based firm is a breeding and genetics specialist with operations on over 25 countries.

Skye-based Organic Sea Harvest is certified organic by the Soil Association with stocking densities of 99% water and 1% fish.

Located at the end of the River Kerry, the Inverkerry site was first built in 1984 with the upgrade starting in 2020.

Sector employs 2,500 people in Scotland

The revamped site will enable sustainable growth of the sector, which directly employs 2,500 people in Scotland and supports more than 3,600 suppliers, with a further 10,000 jobs dependent on farm-raised salmon.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest fresh food export, with international sales of more than £600 million, while sales of all salmon in UK shops soared to £1.1 billion last year as consumers increased consumption.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott added: “For our farmers everything revolves around good biology. This means high standards of fish health and welfare throughout a salmon’s lifecycle.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scot at a salmon farm.
Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott.

“Scottish salmon is the best in the world because we adhere to the strictest animal welfare and sustainability standard and this massive investment into the Inverkerry hatchery will deliver the highest organic certification.

“The successful partnership between Organic Sea Harvest and Hendrix Genetics is helping to deliver on our sustainability pledge.”

Room for further investment

Organic Sea Harvest chief executive Ove Thu

For his part Organic Sea Harvest chief executive Ove Thu noted: “With the opening of the upgraded Gairloch hatchery the production cycle of the fine organic salmon from the Isle of Skye is complete.

“Thanks to our friends at Hendrix we have established the safe and steady supply of high quality smolts we need for today´s production at Organic Sea Harvest.

“There is also some room for further investment to support our ambitions to grow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
Going by the letter - Is 1st class post really quicker than 2nd?
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
North Sea firms 'stand ready' to cut your fuel bills
1
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
Booming North Sea oil and gas revenues to make Scotland’s deficit smaller than UK's…
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
UK gas producers boost domestic supplies by a quarter in just six months
1
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
Spar confirms closure of two stores in Aberdeen
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
Hospitality industry facing 'cost of business' crisis warns north hotel boss
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
First power achieved from Seagreen, largest wind farm in Scotland
Orbex rocket on launchpad.
Jobs rocket for Forres as Orbex hires 50 new staff
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
‘Rapid’ investment needed in Scotland’s ports, Sturgeon tells Scotwind summit

More from Press and Journal

Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Inverkerry Hatchery and Smolt Unit at Gairloch in Wester Ross.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?