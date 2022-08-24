Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fish hatchery in Wester Ross is on track to produce 1.2 million young organic salmon every year following a major overhaul.

The upgraded Hendrix Genetic’s Inverkerry hatchery and smolt unit at Gairloch was unveiled by Scottish Rural Affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon and was welcomed by trade body, Salmon Scotland.

The facility, which is understood to have benefitted from a seven-figure invesment, will organically produce around 1.2 million young salmon every year before they are transferred a short distance to the sea to mature.

Ms Gougeon said: “This significant investment in the new facilities at Inverkerry is another example of how Scotland’s aquaculture industry is championing and driving innovation.

It is imperative the aquaculture industry invests for long-term sustainability.” Scottish Rural Affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon

“Such innovation will ensure the sector continues to deliver improvements, in this case to fish health and welfare.

“We can be rightly proud of the Scottish salmon success story which contributes so significantly to our economy.

“It is imperative the aquaculture industry and its supply chain, continues to invest in research, development and innovation to support the sector’s long-term sustainability.”

The upgrade of the Hendrix Genetics site directly supports five local jobs and ensures the hatchery will have a long-term future supplying its partner Organic Sea Harvest with smolts. The Netherlands-based firm is a breeding and genetics specialist with operations on over 25 countries.

Skye-based Organic Sea Harvest is certified organic by the Soil Association with stocking densities of 99% water and 1% fish.

Located at the end of the River Kerry, the Inverkerry site was first built in 1984 with the upgrade starting in 2020.

Sector employs 2,500 people in Scotland

The revamped site will enable sustainable growth of the sector, which directly employs 2,500 people in Scotland and supports more than 3,600 suppliers, with a further 10,000 jobs dependent on farm-raised salmon.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest fresh food export, with international sales of more than £600 million, while sales of all salmon in UK shops soared to £1.1 billion last year as consumers increased consumption.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott added: “For our farmers everything revolves around good biology. This means high standards of fish health and welfare throughout a salmon’s lifecycle.

“Scottish salmon is the best in the world because we adhere to the strictest animal welfare and sustainability standard and this massive investment into the Inverkerry hatchery will deliver the highest organic certification.

“The successful partnership between Organic Sea Harvest and Hendrix Genetics is helping to deliver on our sustainability pledge.”

Room for further investment Organic Sea Harvest chief executive Ove Thu

For his part Organic Sea Harvest chief executive Ove Thu noted: “With the opening of the upgraded Gairloch hatchery the production cycle of the fine organic salmon from the Isle of Skye is complete.

“Thanks to our friends at Hendrix we have established the safe and steady supply of high quality smolts we need for today´s production at Organic Sea Harvest.

“There is also some room for further investment to support our ambitions to grow.”