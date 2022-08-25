North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge By Allister Thomas August 25, 2022, 11:12 am 0 Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook says the company is increasing investment by 30%. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution' 0 See inside Caol Ila's multi-million pound distillery on Islay as it reopens to the… 0 'Stop swithering': Aberdeen business leader urges ambitious companies to 'jump in' to £50,000 growth… 0 Going by the letter - Is 1st class post really quicker than 2nd? 0 North Sea firms 'stand ready' to cut your fuel bills 1 Seven-figure fish hatchery upgrade unveiled in Wester Ross Booming North Sea oil and gas revenues to make Scotland’s deficit smaller than UK's… 0 UK gas producers boost domestic supplies by a quarter in just six months 1 Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support 0 Spar confirms closure of two stores in Aberdeen 0 More from Press and Journal Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs 0 Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution' 0 Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts 0 Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss… 0 'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address… 0