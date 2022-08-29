Bids deadline for former Stewart Milne Group Countesswells site set in midst of Aberdeen ‘upturn’ By Kelly Wilson August 29, 2022, 11:08 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 2:34 pm 0 Closing date set for offers for Countesswells development [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Your Money: Consumer happiness levels sink to eight-year low 1 Fury over 'toothless' financial watchdogs' decision to take no action against HBOS bosses 3 Pint-size 'green guide' features sustainable north and north-east pubs 0 Ambitious Highland hotel group ready to winter 'frighteningly discouraging' energy costs 0 Is the backlash against ESG justified? 0 Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs 0 Aberdeen picture framer hangs up 'for sale' sign 0 Entrepreneurial couple take plunge with new Highlands adventure company 0 Spruce up your space: 5 local home improvement specialists Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution' 0 More from Press and Journal Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April 0 Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide 0 Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier… 0 Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season 0 Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost 0 New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole… 0