North-east business leaders team up for ‘Question Time’ debate

By Kelly Wilson
September 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 11:50 am
Jeanette Forbes is to take part in Aberdeen Entrepreneurs' Question Time debate.
Business leaders from across the north-east are to take part in a Question Time-style debate.

The event will be hosted by Aberdeen Entrepreneurs later this month and feature a “distinguished panel”.

Confirmed so far are PCL Group chief executive Jeanette Forbes, Motive Offshore Group chief operating officer James Gregg, IFB (Internet for Business) chief executive Graeme Gordon and The Press and Journal/Evening Express Aberdeen city and shire editor Rebecca Buchan.

Organisers have said there is no question, whether a serious business issue or lighthearted personal story, which will be off limits.

They are encouraging as many people as possible to come and join the debate.

‘Insightful’ event

Ms Buchan said: “Businesses have been facing a period of uncertainty for what seems an eternity now.

“As we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic we’re now facing a cost-of-living crisis, with the UK expected to enter recession later this year.

Rebecca Buchan P&J/Evening Express Aberdeen city and shire editor.

“I am looking forward to being part of a debate alongside regional industry leaders which I hope will be insightful for those attending.”

Chance to share knowledge

Those attending will also have the opportunity for networking before the debate begins.

The panel has a wealth of business knowledge.

Ms Forbes, who was made an OBE in 2020 for her services to business, technology, and charity, founded Aberdeen-based information technology company PCL Group in 2000.

The business has steadily grown year-on-year and is now active across five industry sectors in 27 countries.

Motive was launched in 2010 by Mr Gregg and fellow director Dave Acton.

It specialises in the design, manufacture, rental and inspection of marine and lifting equipment.

The firm has made significant acquisitions and grown its workforce to around 200 people, with turnover increasing by more than £10 million in 2020-2021.

Aberdeen-based IFB, founded in 1995, has more than 700 business customers in the public sector, as well as the business services, education and industrial industries throughout the UK.

Priorities

Aberdeen Entrepreneurs founder Carolyn Maniukiewicz said: “This is a great opportunity for local businesses to share their views on any business-related topic and to get a sense of what are the real priorities going forward.

“We know that all businesses are worried about the cost-of-living crisis, depending on their sector, and I am sure there will be views on developments planned for Aberdeen.

“The sad news about the late Queen and what the implications will be going forward will also be asked, as well as the issue of new licences to oil and gas being issued.”

The event, hosted together with Events in Partnership (Scotland), will take place at Jurys Inn Aberdeen Airport hotel on September 22, from 6-8.30pm.

Anyone interested in attending can register at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-question-time-debate-tickets-403387241097

