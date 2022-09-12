West Highland laird to ‘outsource’ himself and sever ties with Serco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
West Highland laird to ‘outsource’ himself and sever ties with Serco

By Keith Findlay
September 12, 2022, 5:14 pm
Rupert Soames is preparing to retire from the Serco hotseat.
Serco chief executive Rupert Soames will have more time to enjoy his West Highland holiday home after he heads into retirement next year.

Mr Soames is a grandson of former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill.

He will have led FTSE 250-listed Serco for nine years by the time he retires.

Shares in the outsourcing giant, whose activities include running NorthLink Ferries and Caledonian Sleeper trains, sank nearly 6.8% to £1.68 following this morning’s statement from Serco saying Mr Soames will step down from both the CEO’s role and the board at the end of this year.

He will be 64 when he finally says farewell to the company and heads off into retirement in September 2023.

From January 1 2023 until the expiration of his notice period he will remain as a strategic adviser to the group and a member of Serco North America’s board.

It has been the privilege of my working life to lead Serco for the last eight years, but it is now time for me to outsource myself.”

Rupert Soames, outgoing CEO of Serco.

Mr Soames found himself at the heart of a controversy over his visit to Scotland in spring 2020, when he travelled from England to visit his 105-acre estate, Camusrory, near Mallaig, in the middle of a Covid-19 lockdown.

He claimed he was not breaking any rules because he was there to conduct “essential job interviews”.

Replacing him as CEO at Serco will be Mark Irwin, who currently heads up the group’s UK/Europe division.

Serco runs NorthLink ferries between Aberdeen and the Northern Isles.

Serco said it had chosen its next boss after a “rigorous selection process that involved both internal and external candidates”.

Chairman John Rishton added: “I am delighted to be able to announce Mark Irwin’s appointment as CEO designate of what is now a thriving and resilient business, following the successful turnaround led by Rupert Soames.

“Serco is unrecognisable from the business that he joined in 2014. Under his leadership, the business was stabilised, and a clear strategy developed and executed, which has resulted in the strong and successful business it is today.  Rupert should be really proud of what he has achieved.”

Caledonian Sleeper services from Scotland to London are part of Serco’s diverse portfolio.

Mr Soames said: “It has been the privilege of my working life to lead Serco for the last eight years, but it is now time for me to outsource myself.

“My respect and admiration for the wonderful team of people at Serco, who work so hard to deliver superb public services and value for money for taxpayers, is unbounded.”

Mr Soames, previously CEO of Scottish temporary power company Aggreko and guest speaker at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry’s annual lecture in Aberdeen in January 2020, has led Serco since May 2014.

His brother Sir Nicholas Soames, was a Conservative MP from 1983 until his retirement in 2019.

