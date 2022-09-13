Aberdeen firm Euro Energy Services wins contracts worth more than £800,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Euro Energy Services (Euro ES), of Aberdeen, has secured a clutch of contracts worth a total of more than £800,000.

The new work includes specialist access and inspection contracts in the renewables sector.

With a team of 40 people, Euro ES, which grew out of inspection and testing group EuroNDT, provides services to the energy, manufacturing and civil engineering sectors.

The company is owned and led by chief executive Darryl Anderson, with the senior management team also including directors John McDonald and Brian Miller.

Based in Altens, the business has supported the service and manufacturing industries, as well as onshore and offshore operators for almost two decades as EuroNDT, championing investment in and development of new technology in the inspection, fabric maintenance and subsea sectors.

‘Excellent relationships’ enable change

Mr Anderson said: “In partnering closely with clients our focus is firmly on delivering commercially efficient solutions and increasing productivity.

“These excellent relationships have enabled us to structure the new company to correctly meet their evolving needs, particularly the frequent requirement for us to lead projects and deliver all services required for their completion.”

He added: “Looking to the future, our continued growth will come from a combination of industry maturity, a multi-disciplined approach and bringing services such as scaffolding and access systems in-house to ensure a turnkey offering to our growing number of clients.”

Working with project and engineering teams, Euro ES provides scaffold, rope access, specialist access systems and a variety of other services.

It supports projects ranging from non-destructive and hydro testing to heat treatment, fabric maintenance, and construction and repair works.