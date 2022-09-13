Aberdeen firm Euro Energy Services wins contracts worth more than £800,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen firm Euro Energy Services wins contracts worth more than £800,000

By Simon Warburton
September 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 13, 2022, 12:05 pm
left, are Euro ES CEO Darryl Anderson, Industrial Services Director John McDonald and Business & Technical Director Brian Miller.
From left, Euro ES CEO Darryl Anderson, industrial services director John McDonald and business & technical director Brian Miller.

Euro Energy Services (Euro ES), of Aberdeen, has secured a clutch of contracts worth a total of more than £800,000.

The new work includes specialist access and inspection contracts in the renewables sector.

With a team of 40 people, Euro ES, which grew out of inspection and testing group EuroNDT, provides services to the energy, manufacturing and civil engineering sectors.

The company is owned and led by chief executive Darryl Anderson, with the senior management team also including directors John McDonald and Brian Miller.




Based in Altens, the business has supported the service and manufacturing industries, as well as onshore and offshore operators for almost two decades as EuroNDT, championing investment in and development of new technology in the inspection, fabric maintenance and subsea sectors.

‘Excellent relationships’ enable change

Mr Anderson said: “In partnering closely with clients our focus is firmly on delivering commercially efficient solutions and increasing productivity.

“These excellent relationships have enabled us to structure the new company to correctly meet their evolving needs, particularly the frequent requirement for us to lead projects and deliver all services required for their completion.”

He added: “Looking to the future, our continued growth will come from a combination of industry maturity, a multi-disciplined approach and bringing services such as scaffolding and access systems in-house to ensure a turnkey offering to our growing number of clients.”

Working with project and engineering teams, Euro ES provides scaffold, rope access, specialist access systems and a variety of other services.

It supports projects ranging from non-destructive and hydro testing to heat treatment, fabric maintenance, and construction and repair works.

