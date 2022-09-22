Local finance recruitment firm launches executive search offering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
September 22, 2022, 9:00 am
Hutcheon Mearns executive search for candidates online

After a successful year of growth, Aberdeen’s Hutcheon Mearns is launching an executive search offering. It’s a natural next step for the finance recruitment and business advisory firm, further solidifying its unique position as a specialist in the market.

Andrew McLeod will head up the Hutcheon Mearns executive search offering.

And it’s an evolution that Andrew McLeod, head of resourcing at Hutcheon Mearns, is pleased to be involved with.

Andrew says: “It’s an exciting new venture, following on from our successes in contingent recruitment.

“We have already successfully placed roles at this level and it’s because of this that we now want to carve a focused, designated service line.

“I’m looking forward to it. Some of the established figures have either retired or changed their tact, and now is the right time to offer this. I previously worked in finance and a number of my peers from that time are now entering these roles, or are on their way into these roles, so I already have a relationship with those potential executive-level candidates.”

Andrew will head up Hutcheon Mearns’ executive search service, with the support of the wider team. Meanwhile, Jane Setter will step up in to a more senior role within the Aberdeen office.

Hutcheon Mearns’ executive search to go beyond CVs

So what exactly are Andrew and Hutcheon Mearns providing with the launch of this new service?

The UK wide executive search offering will focus solely on c-level positions and decision-making roles, particularly Chief Financial Officer and Finance Director, with Hutcheon Mearns working on a retainer basis to help organisations find the perfect candidates.

The fact that both Andrew and most of the wider Hutcheon Mearns teams are chartered accountants and ex-industry professionals gives them a competitive edge to do this effectively.

Andrew explains: “What we do goes beyond traditional retained search. We will map an entire space before evaluating and compiling a final shortlist of candidates for our clients, focusing on technical expertise and cultural fit.

“We have developed our own scenario based testing and financial leadership skills assessment tools which go beyond CVs, allowing us to dig deeper, giving management greater assurances around their chosen hire. We will also present our findings to the Board or Investors, allowing stakeholders the opportunity to feed into the process.

“We meet with candidates, we discuss the role, the remit and their experience in detail. And I think where we separate ourselves from our competitors is that, because we have technical backgrounds in finance, we can go a step further and really challenge and gauge the skill set a candidate claims to have.”

Finding the right finance specialists for the job

Interview for finance specialist job

This whole process is done in collaboration with the client, working hand-in-hand with the organisation that’s recruiting to help find the right senior executive. Andrew references Deloitte’s four faces of the CFO: the steward, the operator, the strategist and the catalyst. He says: “CFOs are expected to play these roles but one ‘face’ may be more prevalent in your business, and so a candidate with strengths in this area would be better fitted to your needs.”

Ultimately, Hutcheon Mearns’ executive search can help here because, as well as technical background and expertise to draw on, Andrew and the team have a large candidate database.

Andrew says: “As our past colleagues in finance now start progressing into senior roles, we know them and how they work. We have people, we understand the market, we work with our clients to know what skills they need and it means we can make sure the hire is right.”

Taking on executive searches and other finance recruitment problems

For Hutcheon Mearns’ clients, the executive search offering complements the firm’s diverse but specialist range of services for finance recruitment, including business advisory, Elevate (a Power BI service) and specialists for interim support.

Andrew ends: “This is just another string to our bow which will allow us to help our clients solve their finance leadership problems.”

Find out more about the new Hutcheon Mearns executive search offering and other services.

