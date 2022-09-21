Profits surge at Morrison Construction parent Galliford Try

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Profits surge at Morrison Construction parent Galliford Try

By Simon Warburton
September 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 21, 2022, 12:36 pm
The next milestone for Morrison Construction will be completing the steel frame of the new Countesswells School. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Galliford Try pre-tax profits soared to £19.1m

Galliford Try, the owner of Scottish builder Morrison Construction, has posted full-year pre-tax profits up 68% to £19.1 million.

The order book increased year-on-year to £3.4 billion, with highlights of the past 12 months including the acquisitions of the NMCN water business.

When combined with increased activity in the water sector’s AMP7 frameworks, this boosted revenue for the year to June 30 past £1.2bn.

The total excludes any contribution from MCS Control Systems, which was acquired in July.

The Galliford Try board also announced an intended buy-back of shares, worth £15m.

Excellent start to sustainable growth strategy.”

Bill Hocking, chief executive, Galliford Try.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “The group has had another successful year. We have made an excellent start to our sustainable growth strategy – delivering risk-managed controlled growth, while making good progress towards our margin improvement target.

“With our passionate teams, strong balance sheet, sector positions, excellent client and supplier relationships and order book, we look forward to the future with confidence.”

Addressing the cost-of-living challenge, Galliford Try described how it would help employees.

This support includes a one-off payment to more than 1,800 staff this autumn, totalling about £1m.

Payments of up to £750 to around 1,800 staff members

Individual payments of up to £750 will be made to around 1,800 people, representing almost half of the company’s employee base.

The move comes in addition to paying employees in line with the real living wage and, earlier this year, investing in a “significant” overall pay rise for staff.

Mr Hocking added: “We recognise the rising cost of living is challenging many households across the UK and, as a people-orientated, values-driven organisation we are committed to supporting our people through a variety of means.

“This is just the latest step of many, offering added support where we can make a difference.”

