Harbour to increase by 40%: What is involved?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business

Harbour to increase by 40%: What is involved?

In partnership with Fraserburgh Harbour
September 23, 2022, 1:58 pm
A picture of the entrance to Fraserburgh Harbour

One of the country’s leading ports is powering into the future as there are big plans afoot to transform it.

Fraserburgh Harbour has an ambitious masterplan for growth – a 20-year strategy which will see the harbour grow by around 40% – will unleash its potential by allowing it to strengthen existing markets while attracting new business.

Commercial manager Pamela Neri says: “Fraserburgh is a supreme location for fishing, offshore energy and oil and gas activity in Scotland, as well as cargo freight

“We are a busy, vibrant and diverse port, and we need space to grow to meet the needs of our existing customers and future requirements.”

A picture of Pamela Neir, commercial manager at Fraserburgh Harbour
Pamela Neri, commercial manager at Fraserbugh Harbour

Under the masterplan there will be major changes afoot. These changes are “ambitious but achievable” according to the port’s commercial manager, pictured above.

Big changes ahead – Fraserburgh Harbour masterplan revealed

Here, at a glance, are 6 of the big changes to happen at Fraserburgh Harbour:

  1. Support the country’s transition to net zero by providing deepwater berthing and quayside space in a supreme location for offshore wind ops and maintenance activity
  2. Provide the access and depth needed by the commercial fishing industry who make Fraserburgh their home.
  3. Safeguard the excellent vessel repair and maintenance supply chain and skills here in Scotland
  4. Utilise the knowledge, skills and experience Fraserburgh already has in supporting O&M activity in the North Sea Offshore Wind industry with Moray East Offshore Wind Farm
  5. Bring new adventure tourism activity to North Aberdeenshire without displacing that which is already happening at our neighbouring ports
  6. Provide a vehicle for placemaking and reducing inequality by bringing long-term jobs and improving Fraserburgh and North Aberdeenshire

How port is powering into the future

A photo of Moray East offshore windfarm
Moray East Offshore Windfarm

If all goes to plan, the expansion should be ready for business by the late 2020s. From then the new business generated will be of benefit to the whole region.

Pamela says: “Everyone knows that ScotWind has changed the game in terms of port requirements around the coast of Scotland and everyone knows that there isn’t enough space. Fraserburgh is already on the path to delivering more. It’s about creating that diverse port. We manage the port for the benefit of the whole community and we can help Fraserburgh to diversify.”

Certainly with this bold a vision there’s no doubt Fraserburgh Harbour is powering into the future.

Find out more about the Fraserburgh Harbour masterplan.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

Orkney Research and Innovation Campus.
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus nets £2.8m funding
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Stoneywood Paper Mill, Aberdeen is threatened with final closure after three centuries in existence Picture shows; Stoneywood Paper Mill. Stoneywood Paper Mill. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Historic Stoneywood paper mill was industry's last survivor
0
The controversial west of Shetland Cambo project is among developments earmarked for fast-tracking.
UK Government to fast-track five North Sea oil and gasfields
0
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
5 shock measures in UK budget and what they mean for Scotland
Post Thumbnail
‘Huge victory' for North Sea contractors as chancellor pledges U-turn on IR35
0
Post Thumbnail
North-east chamber voices dismay over lack of new cost measures in mini-Budget
0
Hotel Telegraph Singapore.
Lochaber hospitality group to manage new hotel in Singapore
0
Image of Stoneywood Mill sign outside the site.
Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate…
0
The Bank of England's base rate - and by association mortgage rates - continue to rise.
Bad news for homeowners as Bank of England raises interest rate to 2.25%
1
Hutcheon Mearns executive search for candidates online
Local finance recruitment firm launches executive search offering

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks