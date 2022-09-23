Harbour to increase by 40%: What is involved?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the country’s leading ports is powering into the future as there are big plans afoot to transform it.

Fraserburgh Harbour has an ambitious masterplan for growth – a 20-year strategy which will see the harbour grow by around 40% – will unleash its potential by allowing it to strengthen existing markets while attracting new business.

Commercial manager Pamela Neri says: “Fraserburgh is a supreme location for fishing, offshore energy and oil and gas activity in Scotland, as well as cargo freight

“We are a busy, vibrant and diverse port, and we need space to grow to meet the needs of our existing customers and future requirements.”

Under the masterplan there will be major changes afoot. These changes are “ambitious but achievable” according to the port’s commercial manager, pictured above.

Here, at a glance, are 6 of the big changes to happen at Fraserburgh Harbour:

Support the country’s transition to net zero by providing deepwater berthing and quayside space in a supreme location for offshore wind ops and maintenance activity Provide the access and depth needed by the commercial fishing industry who make Fraserburgh their home. Safeguard the excellent vessel repair and maintenance supply chain and skills here in Scotland Utilise the knowledge, skills and experience Fraserburgh already has in supporting O&M activity in the North Sea Offshore Wind industry with Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Bring new adventure tourism activity to North Aberdeenshire without displacing that which is already happening at our neighbouring ports Provide a vehicle for placemaking and reducing inequality by bringing long-term jobs and improving Fraserburgh and North Aberdeenshire

If all goes to plan, the expansion should be ready for business by the late 2020s. From then the new business generated will be of benefit to the whole region.

Pamela says: “Everyone knows that ScotWind has changed the game in terms of port requirements around the coast of Scotland and everyone knows that there isn’t enough space. Fraserburgh is already on the path to delivering more. It’s about creating that diverse port. We manage the port for the benefit of the whole community and we can help Fraserburgh to diversify.”

Certainly with this bold a vision there’s no doubt Fraserburgh Harbour is powering into the future.

