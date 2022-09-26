Your Money: New organisation launched to tackle financial exclusion in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Your Money: New organisation launched to tackle financial exclusion in Scotland

By Keith Findlay
September 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:12 am
Financial Inclusion for Scotland chairman Stephen Pearson and Scotcash chief executive Sharon MacPherson.
Financial Inclusion for Scotland chairman Stephen Pearson and Scotcash chief executive Sharon MacPherson.

Leading policy-makers and professionals from across the private, charity and not-for-profit sectors have joined forces to create a new organisation to tackle financial exclusion.

Financial Inclusion for Scotland (FIS) was launched with the aim of supporting people who find it difficult to access fair or affordable financial services, such as free banking, credit and money management services.

We hope to find new ways to provide those who need it most with access to affordable credit, stigma-free debt advice and smart phone money management tools.”

Stephen Pearson, chairman, Financial Inclusion for Scotland.

Managed by Social Investment Scotland (SIS), FIS has 10 founding members with a shared commitment to find new ways to expand financial inclusion north of the border.

It will pick up and progress the agenda from the Carnegie Working Group on Affordable Credit, which drew to a close in 2021.

The founding members include Scottish Financial Enterprise, Fintech Scotland, the Money and Pensions Service and not-for-profit community lender Scotcash, among others.

Developing crisis

Many households throughout Scotland are struggling to deal with the dual impacts of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

There is also emerging evidence that more people are using unlicensed money lenders or loan sharks than before Covid-19.

FIS chairman and financial services veteran Stephen Pearson said: “Enabling better financial inclusion should play a key role in an inclusive Scotland.

“The cost-of-living crisis has brought into sharp relief the huge struggles that many people in Scotland face managing their household budgets.

“By working with the Scottish Government, some of the brilliant third sector agencies, the fintech community and financial services groups, we hope to find new ways to provide those who need it most with access to affordable credit, stigma-free debt advice and smartphone money management tools.”

Mr Pearson added: “We also hope to stimulate fresh investment into this sector through new partnerships and more coherent policies, while developing practical and innovative solutions that can have a real impact on the ground.

“Our work has just begun but I’m convinced we can make a significant difference as a collective.”

A growing army of people are struggling with their house bills.

SIS chief executive Alastair Davis said one of the key jobs for FIS would be to look at innovative ways to use Community Development Financial Institutions, which offer financial help to those who have poor credit, as a “lifeline for communities across Scotland”.

FIS will be holding its first conference on November 9, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney MSP already confirmed as keynote speaker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

BrewDog boss slams UK mini-budget as 'startling display of incompetence'
ship in Orkney Harbours (Gregg Mortimer in Kirkwall Bay)
Why Orkney Harbour could hold the key to net zero
Paul Gibson, Granite Financial Planning.
Your Money: Why are interest rates going up?
0
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus.
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus nets £2.8m funding
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Stoneywood Paper Mill, Aberdeen is threatened with final closure after three centuries in existence Picture shows; Stoneywood Paper Mill. Stoneywood Paper Mill. Supplied by AJL Date; Unknown
Historic Stoneywood paper mill was industry's last survivor
0
A picture of the entrance to Fraserburgh Harbour
Harbour to increase by 40%: What is involved?
The controversial west of Shetland Cambo project is among developments earmarked for fast-tracking.
UK Government to fast-track five North Sea oil and gasfields
0
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng
5 shock measures in UK budget and what they mean for Scotland
Post Thumbnail
‘Huge victory' for North Sea contractors as chancellor pledges U-turn on IR35
0
Post Thumbnail
North-east chamber voices dismay over lack of new cost measures in mini-Budget
0

More from Press and Journal

Daniel MacIntyre admits the Mantrap in Oban will be different from the past, but will still be a lot of fun. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Mantrap: Hopes return of Oban institution will reverse 'drain' in town's young population
0
Zygimantas Nevulis leaving court.
'House-sitter and gardener' for quarter of a million pound cannabis farm jailed
Balhousie Huntly Care Home is among three Aberdeenshire sites included in the deal.
North-east care home operator changes hands in multimillion-pound deal
0
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the famous Burgie horse trials
0
Craig Gordon during a UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park, on September 24, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Editor's Picks