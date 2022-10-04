Lerwick port bosses upbeat despite cruise ship season falling short of record expectations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cruise ship season has ended at Lerwick harbour disappointingly, with total passenger numbers down 23% on pre-pandemic 2019.

Bosses had predicted record highs in 2022, in the aftermath of Covid-19 restrictions.

Itinerary changes and “unseasonable” weather were blamed for the decline in footfall.

A total at 58,450 passengers, mostly from Germany, the US and UK, boarded as operators continue to rebuild occupancy following the impact of Covid-19.

The final arrival this season was Nicko Cruises’ 55,877 gross tonne Vasco De Gama, carrying 466 passengers – the 94th ship to visit this year.

She berthed at Mair’s Pier, en route from Stavanger, Norway, to Kirkwall.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said: “Although initial predictions of record highs in 2022 were not quite reached, due to itineraries changing and unseasonable spring and summer weather in the North Sea, our season bounced back with vigour.

“A key to the success was the tremendous response by the islands’ tourism and transport businesses, despite the post-pandemic challenges and staff shortages.

“As the restrictions were lifted, guests explored independently, rather than in bubbles, returning benefits for local retailers and adding to vibrancy in the town centre.

“Cruise lines have made considerable efforts to restore activity in what has been an extremely difficult time for the industry.”

Stormy weather in northern waters has forced Hurtigruten to call off a visit by one of its ships, Spitsbergen on Thursday.

It would have been the last scheduled arrival of Lerwick’s season.

Eighteen cruise liners visited in 2021, with passenger numbers totalling 8,600.

Continuing growth

There is optimism in Lerwick for continued growth in the sector, however, with advance bookings currently up 40% for the 2023 season, from late March to October.

And the latest activity report for Lerwick harbour, for the first half of 2022, shows vessel arrivals up 11% year-on-year to 2,187, with tonnage growing by 61% to 5,954,570 gross tonnes.

The Tall Ships Races will visit Lerwick between July 26 -29 next year, with passengers enjoying free access to the event.

There have been 19 tall ship visits to Shetland’s main port this year.