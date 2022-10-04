Lerwick port bosses upbeat despite cruise ship season falling short of record expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lerwick port bosses upbeat despite cruise ship season falling short of record expectations

By Kelly Wilson
October 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lerwick harbour’s cruise season closed with the final visit of Nicko Cruises' Vasco De Gama. Image: Liam Slater
Lerwick harbour’s cruise season closed with the final visit of Nicko Cruises' Vasco De Gama. Image: Liam Slater

The cruise ship season has ended at Lerwick harbour disappointingly, with total passenger numbers down 23% on pre-pandemic 2019.

Bosses had predicted record highs in 2022, in the aftermath of Covid-19 restrictions.

Itinerary changes and “unseasonable” weather were blamed for the decline in footfall.

A total at 58,450 passengers, mostly from Germany, the US and UK, boarded as operators continue to rebuild occupancy following the impact of Covid-19.

The final arrival this season was Nicko Cruises’ 55,877 gross tonne Vasco De Gama, carrying 466 passengers – the 94th ship to visit this year.

She berthed at Mair’s Pier, en route from Stavanger, Norway, to Kirkwall.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said: “Although initial predictions of record highs in 2022 were not quite reached, due to itineraries changing and unseasonable spring and summer weather in the North Sea, our season bounced back with vigour.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson. Supplied by Lerwick Port Authority

“A key to the success was the tremendous response by the islands’ tourism and transport businesses, despite the post-pandemic challenges and staff shortages.

“As the restrictions were lifted, guests explored independently, rather than in bubbles, returning benefits for local retailers and adding to vibrancy in the town centre.

“Cruise lines have made considerable efforts to restore activity in what has been an extremely difficult time for the industry.”

Stormy weather in northern waters has forced Hurtigruten to call off a visit by one of its ships, Spitsbergen on Thursday.

It would have been the last scheduled arrival of Lerwick’s season.

Eighteen cruise liners visited in 2021, with passenger numbers totalling 8,600.

Continuing growth

There is optimism in Lerwick for continued growth in the sector, however, with advance bookings currently up 40% for the 2023 season, from late March to October.

And the latest activity report for Lerwick harbour, for the first half of 2022, shows vessel arrivals up 11% year-on-year to 2,187, with tonnage growing by 61% to 5,954,570 gross tonnes.

The Tall Ships Races will visit Lerwick between July 26 -29 next year, with passengers enjoying free access to the event.

There have been 19 tall ship visits to Shetland’s main port this year.

