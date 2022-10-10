Exclusive: 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition By Allister Thomas October 10, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 8:10 am 0 Sulmara Subsea won for its concept for an unmanned vessel capable of gathering valuable data offshore. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business 'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving… EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to… Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the… Ithaca Energy donation kick-starts work on new mental health centre in Aberdeen Aberdeen subsea and maritime recruitment agency signs up to support local football talent Nicola Sturgeon says move to renewable energy must be accelerated as new licensing round… Scottish salmon worth £760m to economy in 2021 Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas… Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa scoops prestigious accolade in World Travel Awards Johnston Carmichael says future leaders may be among record student intake Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to… 2 Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the… 3 Helen Murray Taylor: Being a doctor destroyed my mental health – we must protect… 4 Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal 5 All you need to know as Supreme Court prepares to hear SNP’s independence referendum… 6 ‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears… More from Press and Journal Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum's death Ferry services disrupted by high winds Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay Missing man, 27, from Aberdeen last seen on bus to Edinburgh Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan 'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving… Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur Recent points surge can be vital for title push, says Caley Thistle star Billy… Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to renewable energy Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the end of 2022 Helen Murray Taylor: Being a doctor destroyed my mental health – we must protect NHS staff New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside Way could be re-routed for Dinnet Garage expansion All you need to know as Supreme Court prepares to hear SNP’s independence referendum case Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal