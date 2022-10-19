Cromarty Firth cruise ship calls hit new record as industry bounces back after Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cromarty Firth cruise ship calls hit new record as industry bounces back after Covid

By Simon Warburton
October 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 3:17 pm
Vasco da Gama cruise ship arriving at Port of Cromarty Firth.
Next year is also expected to be a record-breaking season for Port of Cromarty Firth.

A record number of cruise ships visited the Port of Cromarty Firth (PoCF) in the Scottish Highlands this year as the industry recovered rapidly in the wake of Covid.

And the Trust Port is forecasting further increases next year bringing an estimated £20 million boost to the region’s economy.

At 109, the number of cruise ship calls at Invergordon, Easter Ross, between April and this month was five more than in the last full pre-pandemic season in 2019.

Cruise ship at Port of Cromarty, Invergordo,
Cruise ship at Port of Cromarty, Invergordon.

With liners operating at reduced capacity throughout the period, the total number of passengers arriving at the port was slightly less than 142,000 compared to 166,000 three years ago.

The visits by the vessels and associated tours to Inverness and tourist attractions throughout the region are estimated to have contributed around £15m to the wider Highland economy this year.

Bookings for 2023 show major increase  in port calls

That figure is expected to be surpassed next year, with advance bookings pointing to significant increases in calls at the port and passenger numbers in 2023.

PoCF Cruise manager Allison McGuire said: “After all the challenges since the outset of the Covid pandemic, the cruise industry in Scotland has certainly bounced back this year.

“We were expecting a gradual return to pre-2019 figures, but we are delighted that was not the case and 2022 has proved to be another record-breaking year in terms of vessel visits for the Port of Cromarty Firth.

Cruise ship Seabourn Ovation arriving at the Port of Cromarty Firth.
Cruise ship Seabourn Ovation arriving at the Port of Cromarty Firth.

“Initially, the cruise ships calling at Invergordon and other ports were operating at 60-70% capacity.

“However, towards the end of the season we saw an increase in the number of passengers arriving with some vessels reaching up to 95% capacity.

“Next year we are expecting another record-breaking season, with a large increase in cruise calls and passenger numbers. This will increase the local spend and contribute in excess of £20m to the wider Highland economy.”

Staffing levels present challenges

Ms McGuire added in common with the tourism and hospitality industry throughout the Highlands and elsewhere, staffing levels had presented challenges this year with a shortage of coach drivers at times affecting tours that could be offered.

Invergordon’s 2022 cruise season started in April with the arrival of the Viking Venus, one of 21 vessels which made their maiden calls to the port during the year.

The year’s final visitor to the Cromarty Firth was the Norwegian Dawn earlier this month.

