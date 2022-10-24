Executive recruitment trio launch Norman Broadbent in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three well-known figures in executive recruitment in the north-east have launched the Norman Broadbent Group in Aberdeen.

Sean Buchan and Michael Diamond have reunited with Kevin Davidson to establish the AIM-listed recruitment firm’s operation in Scotland.

Mr Davidson last year became chief executive of the London-headquartered business, which lays claim to being the UK’s oldest executive search firm, established in 1979.

Combined experience

Prior to joining Norman Broadbent, the trio worked together at Ducatus Partners, where Mr Buchan was managing partner EMEA. He is now chief operating officer of Norman Broadbent and based in its offices on Rubislaw Terrace in Aberdeen’s West End.

Michael Diamond, who was most recently Ducatus’ managing partner based in Aberdeen, has relocated to Edinburgh to become managing director of Norman Broadbent’s operations in Scotland.

He leads the firm’s global practice focused on private capital and investors and will focus on growing the Norman Broadbent team in Scotland across its industry and functional practices.

From its offices in both Aberdeen and Edinburgh, the six-strong team aims to employ 20 staff across Scotland by the end of 2025.

Mr Davidson began his 25-year search and advisory career in Aberdeen and joined search firm Maxwell Drummond, moving to Houston, Texas and back to London 15 years ago as the company’s chief executive.

Mr Buchan also rose through the ranks at Aberdeen-based Maxwell Drummond, which collapsed in 2016 but was relaunched by original founder and chairman Andrew MacDonald in 2018.

The firm said a physical presence in both cities strengthens Norman Broadbent’s service offering across the energy industry and other sectors including, industrials, financial services, consumer, digital and technology, life sciences and private equity.

In a statement, Mr David said Norman Broadbent is now “firmly established north of the border”.

He added: “Having started my career at Scottish Enterprise I am passionate about the economic contribution and prospects of Scotland on the international stage and incredibly excited to be playing our part in shaping leadership teams of the future across industries.”

Mr Diamond added the group intends to “disrupt the Scottish market”.

“With Norman Broadbent Group, we see a fantastic opportunity to disrupt the Scottish market in an impactful way and establish ourselves as the leading player within executive search and a valued strategic partner to investors, high-growth companies and major brands who have a base or are headquartered in Scotland,” Mr Diamond said.

“The year ahead will bring many challenges for Scotland’s businesses but also a number of opportunities for those who can lead their teams through economic volatility and uncertainty.

“Combining our experience in executive search and leadership consulting with our domain knowledge and networks, we’re very well placed to help these businesses find the right leaders in a highly competitive talent market.”