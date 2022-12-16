12 Charities of Christmas – The Buchan Giving Tree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a time for giving, so The Press & Journal has launched its annual 12 Charities of Christmas, a campaign supported by local businesses to promote local charities between 13 December and 24 December. Today is Day 4….

The Buchan Giving Tree

The Buchan Giving Tree, in Peterhead, was founded by Shona Watson, 18 years ago. She went from delivering 20 gifts in the first year, to over 4,000 gifts last Christmas.

Today the organisation helps people kit out their homes, provides food, clothes and necessary furniture for those who are struggling.

The organisation’s home is Drummers Corner in Peterhead, and is open Tuesdays and Thursday 6-8pm, for dropping off items. It is also open to the public on Saturdays, from 10am-1pm. To find out more about Buchan Giving Tree, or find ways that you can help, visit The Buchan Giving Tree Facebook page.

The Arc Cinema

The Arc Cinema in Peterhead, is delighted to shine a light and show support to the Buchan Giving Tree, a local Peterhead charity.

The cinema features five screens, luxurious Leather seats, with huge legroom, digital laser projection and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound.

The Arc Cinema Manager, Laura Daramola says: “I chose to highlight this local charity, as they help families and individuals throughout the year, and help give children, gifts at Christmas. With the Cost of Living crisis, most of us are struggling just now, so it’s really good that essential charities like this exist. And they deserve to be recognised for the amazing work they do in our community.”

The Arc Cinema would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas.