Stars of offshore energy industry honoured at lavish Aberdeen awards ceremony

By Keith Findlay
December 9, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 6:55 am
Jordan Machray, with his apprentice of the year gong, between Lisa McKay, of award sponsor Opito, left, and event host Zoe Lyons. Image: OEUK
Winners of the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) 2022 Awards were unveiled before a bumper crowd at P&J Live in Aberdeen last night.

More than 400 people attended the event to find out which of the 27 finalists would be crowned cream of the crop.

An expert panel considered in excess of 70 nominations from across the offshore energy sector.

We are an industry that is transforming – and tonight we celebrate the dynamic people and companies who are at the heart of this change.”

Deirdre Michie, CEO, Offshore Energies UK.

Winners were awarded across eight judged categories, ranging from supply chain company of the year to contribution to the low carbon economy.

There was also a chance for guests to vote for the coveted audience award, honouring someone in the industry they felt had performed particularly well during the past year.

The event is held annually, barring Covid disruption, to celebrate the best and brightest talent the sector has to offer.

Last night’s lavish ceremony was hosted by celebrity guest and comedian Zoe Lyons.

‘Shining lights’

OEUK chief executive Deirdre Michie, who is stepping down at the end of the year, said: “Our awards bring together people who have stood up and made a difference.

“They are shining lights of professionalism, creativity and perseverance of which we can be proud – people who are turning challenge into opportunity.

“We are an industry that is transforming – and tonight we celebrate the dynamic people and companies who are at the heart of this change.

“Our people continue to play a critical role in providing the energy this country needs, while supporting jobs and communities and applying their expertise to deliver crucial climate change ambitions.”

Outgoing Offshore Energies UK chief executive Deirdre Michie. Image: OEUK

Ms Michie added: “As you may know, this will be my last OEUK awards as CEO, so tonight holds a special meaning for me personally.

“Over the years it has been a great pleasure to watch our nominees and winners go from strength to strength, and to see this event become an industry milestone.”

‘What a year this has been’

Simon Roddy, upstream vice-president at awards sponsor Shell UK, said: “What a year this has been, and what exceptional achievements from the people and companies in our sector.

“This year’s awards showcase the depth and breadth of skills and talent, as well as commitment, of so many entrants.

“Their innovation and drive will shape the future of the industry as it continues to meet the UK’s energy needs, while delivering the technologies needed for a just transition to net-zero.”

Operator of the year Scott McGinigal , vice-president major projects, CNOOC, centre, with Daniel Mcateer, of energy transition award winner Worley, and event host Zoe Lyons. Image: OEUK

Judged category winners

OEUK, formerly Oil and Gas UK, is the leading trade body for the UK’s offshore energy industry.

Its membership includes more than 400 organisations with an interest in offshore oil, gas, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and wind.

