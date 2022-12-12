Moray housebuilder’s shares tumble after profit warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray housebuilder’s shares tumble after profit warning

By Keith Findlay
December 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 12, 2022, 6:22 pm
Springfield Properties is suffering a hangover from rising inflation and other cost-of-living pressures: Image Springfield Properties

Shares in Moray-based housebuilder Springfield Properties have taken a pasting, plummeting more than 17% by mid-morning, after it warned higher interest rates and economic uncertainty is hitting demand for private homes.

Springfield said it is taking a cautious approach to expectations of future sales rates.

Private house price growth is “no longer anticipated in the short term, rendering the increase in build costs more difficult to mitigate,” the company added.

Affordable homes and rented sector woe

The housebuilder also said it will continue to hold off from entering into long-term fixed price contracts for affordable homes.

It is awaiting the outcome of a Scottish Government review of its investment “benchmark” for the sector.

In addition, Springfield said its plans to deliver homes for the private rented sector are “unlikely to come forward in the next couple of years following the Scottish Government’s introduction of a temporary rent freeze”.

Image: Springfield Properties

The negative impact on Springfield’s shares following the trading update earlier today wiped more than £18.5 million off the Elgin-headquartered group‘s market value. The stock closed down just over 11% at 80p.

Results covering the six months to November 30 are expected to be published in February 2023.

The company – led by chief executive Innes Smith – warned of a likely fall in full-year profits.

But it also said it remains “on track for good revenue growth” for 2022-23, as customers are contracted into their purchases at an early stage in the housebuilding programme.

Industry-wide inflationary pressures in materials and labour have become more acute.”

Elsewhere in the trading update, the firm said: “Springfield entered the 2023 financial year with a strong order book and sustained demand in private housing, but against a challenging market backdrop.

“Since then, the rise in interest rates and broader economic uncertainty have impacted reservations for the group’s private housing.

“Industry-wide inflationary pressures in materials and labour have become more acute as supply chain disruption has persisted and 7.5% inflation has been prudently applied to the group’s future costs for H2.”

Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith. Image: Springfield Properties

Springfield, which last year swooped for north rival Tulloch Homes, of Inverness, in a £56.4m deal, added: “The board continues to believe that the fundamentals of the business and of the housing market in Scotland remain strong.

“There is an undersupply of housing across all tenures, and the group offers high quality, energy-efficient homes in popular locations across the country – with greater affordability in Scotland, compared with the UK as whole.

“The Scottish Government maintains its commitment to investing in the delivery of more affordable homes and the group’s strategic land bank provides opportunities for land sales in the short term.”

Inside one of Springfield’s homes in Elgin. Image: Stuart Wallace

Springfield also highlighted its focus on maintaining tight cost control during this volatile period”.

It added: “Historic investment in the land bank, half of which has planning permission already granted, provides the group with visibility and an excellent platform from which to take advantage of the next upturn in the market cycle.”

