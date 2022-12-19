North and north-east Scotland businesses offered free cyber attack resilience support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

North and north-east Scotland businesses offered free cyber attack resilience support

By Erikka Askeland
December 19, 2022, 11:06 am
A hacker in shadows uses a laptop for nefarious means
Businesses beware: the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) recently reported 2.7 million cases of cyber fraud in the UK over 2021-22. Image: Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

A number of IT companies in the north and north-east of Scotland have been signed up to deliver free cyber security assessments for businesses.

Firms of all sizes and sectors are invited to take part in a free assessment service starting 4 January for organisations as incidents of online fraud sees a “sharp rise” in the UK.

The program is led by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of intelligence agency GCHQ, which recently reported finding a record  2.7 million cases of cyber fraud in the UK over 2021-22.

Celebrity scams and bogus extortion emails are just some of the tricks businesses need to be aware of to stay safe.

Around 280 Scottish organisations can access the pre-assessment gap analysis by the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC), which will be delivered through its network of trusted partners.

The comprehensive analysis of organisations’ cyber security systems will highlight areas for improvement to help them pass their “cyber essentials” certification in 2023.

The assessment will help companies pass the certification the first time, potentially helping them avoid applying a second time which could cost up to a further £500.

Local partners

Companies in the north and north-east working to deliver the assessments include, in Aberdeen, Clark Integrated Techologies , Converged Communication Solutions, Cyber Crowd, Techforce and Tycom; MJD Systems in Moray and Closed Door Security in Stornoway.

Cyber essentials is a simple but effective Government-backed scheme for businesses. The exclusive, free  pre-assessment programme is available until 17 February 2023.

Scottish Business Resilience Centre chief executive Jude McCorry said cyber attacks can have a “devastating impact” on businesses. Image: SBRC

SBRC chief executive Jude McCorry said it is “vital” that organisations have their cyber resilience “front of mind” next year.

She added: “Given the sharp rise in incidents and the often-devastating impact that a cyber attack can have on an organisation, no one can afford to ignore their cyber processes and procedures.

“Achieving the cyber essentials certification is a simple way for an organisation to demonstrate how seriously it takes cyber resilience to its customers, stakeholders, and suppliers.

“NCSC figures show that on average 3.5% of organisations fail the assessment each month, which can leave them out of pocket.

“This free support from SBRC and our trusted partner network will limit this failure rate by identifying gaps in cyber security procedures and provide advice to help organisations pass the certification on the first attempt.”

The Cyber essentials certification scheme was developed by the NCSC that supports organisations of all sizes to safeguard against online threats and demonstrate a commitment to cyber security to customers and stakeholders.

The NCSC recently reported that 100,000 cyber essentials certificates have been awarded since the programme’s launch in 2014.

Scottish organisations can get more information about their free cyber essentials pre-assessment gap analysis by contacting the SBRC by calling 01786 447441 or emailing enquiries@sbrcentre.co.uk.

Tags

Conversation

