North and north-east Scotland businesses offered free cyber attack resilience support

A number of IT companies in the north and north-east of Scotland have been signed up to deliver free cyber security assessments for businesses.

Firms of all sizes and sectors are invited to take part in a free assessment service starting 4 January for organisations as incidents of online fraud sees a “sharp rise” in the UK.

The program is led by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of intelligence agency GCHQ, which recently reported finding a record 2.7 million cases of cyber fraud in the UK over 2021-22.

Celebrity scams and bogus extortion emails are just some of the tricks businesses need to be aware of to stay safe.

Around 280 Scottish organisations can access the pre-assessment gap analysis by the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC), which will be delivered through its network of trusted partners.

The comprehensive analysis of organisations’ cyber security systems will highlight areas for improvement to help them pass their “cyber essentials” certification in 2023.

The assessment will help companies pass the certification the first time, potentially helping them avoid applying a second time which could cost up to a further £500.

Local partners

Companies in the north and north-east working to deliver the assessments include, in Aberdeen, Clark Integrated Techologies , Converged Communication Solutions, Cyber Crowd, Techforce and Tycom; MJD Systems in Moray and Closed Door Security in Stornoway.

Cyber essentials is a simple but effective Government-backed scheme for businesses. The exclusive, free pre-assessment programme is available until 17 February 2023.

SBRC chief executive Jude McCorry said it is “vital” that organisations have their cyber resilience “front of mind” next year.

She added: “Given the sharp rise in incidents and the often-devastating impact that a cyber attack can have on an organisation, no one can afford to ignore their cyber processes and procedures.

“Achieving the cyber essentials certification is a simple way for an organisation to demonstrate how seriously it takes cyber resilience to its customers, stakeholders, and suppliers.

“NCSC figures show that on average 3.5% of organisations fail the assessment each month, which can leave them out of pocket.

“This free support from SBRC and our trusted partner network will limit this failure rate by identifying gaps in cyber security procedures and provide advice to help organisations pass the certification on the first attempt.”

The Cyber essentials certification scheme was developed by the NCSC that supports organisations of all sizes to safeguard against online threats and demonstrate a commitment to cyber security to customers and stakeholders.

The NCSC recently reported that 100,000 cyber essentials certificates have been awarded since the programme’s launch in 2014.

Scottish organisations can get more information about their free cyber essentials pre-assessment gap analysis by contacting the SBRC by calling 01786 447441 or emailing enquiries@sbrcentre.co.uk.