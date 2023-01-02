Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy

By Stewart Crabb
January 2, 2023, 6:00 am
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock

North-east businesses are battling rising costs, while also seeing the spending power of consumers become increasingly limited.

Looking ahead to 2023, from the hills of Huntly to the seaside shores of Stonehaven, it is important for businesses to remain agile and spot the opportunities which could support them to reach their maximum potential, driving the local economy forward.

Stewart Crabb, of broadband builder and provider GoFibre. Image: Stripe

Digital connectivity, our field of expertise, is one element to have experienced significant change in recent times.

This has been hugely accelerated by the pandemic-induced necessity for businesses of all sizes to have access to high speed, reliable broadband to effectively serve their consumers.

The best solution in this respect is the revolutionary power of full-fibre technology.

Image: Shutterstock

As the most technologically advanced type of connectivity, full-fibre networks have the capacity to power the current needs of businesses today, alongside tomorrow’s future ambitions – minus the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.

Unfortunately, current figures highlight that full-fibre broadband is still only available to around 37% of premises in the UK, with the majority of these located in our cities.

As a result, businesses and communities across the north-east are finding themselves excluded from the benefits of digital connectivity, left behind by poor connections and further isolated during these especially tough times.

More work needs to be done

At GoFibre, we believe more needs to be done to close this gap between town and country.

To power the next generation of economic development across the region we require a shift in mindset.

Digital connectivity needs to be viewed as a fundamental component of success, both now and for the future.

Reliable broadband should be available to everyone. Whether you’re in the countryside, towns or cities, everyone deserves to live a digital life without limits and frustrations.”

By being included in digital connectivity expansion, local businesses can meet their full potential – unlocking growth and fuelling innovation through the wealth of opportunities a full-fibre network offers.

One valuable benefit is that full-fibre access underpins productivity gains through the likes of buffer-free video calling and improved file sharing.

It also facilitates the move to new hybrid ways of working.

Through a more reliable connection companies can do smarter business, regardless of their size and scale.

Companies can do smarter business with full-fibre connections. Image: Shutterstock

For example, high-speed full-fibre connectivity underpins cloud-based technology which can provide greater access to services such as data analytics.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) this can help level the playing field between them and major market players, improving their forecasting and understanding of core business performance.

In a north-east context, greater access to online services can greatly help rural communities to remain competitive as well as attract new businesses to the area, further supporting economic growth.

Support for our SMEs means supporting Scotland’s economy

Scottish Government figures show our nation’s SMEs account for more than 99% of all private sector businesses.

They also make up 56% of private sector employment and 40% of turnover.

Naturally then, as a result of expanding access to full-fibre technology, thousands of small businesses across the region will benefit, supporting the local economy.

At a consumer level, this improved online access can be especially beneficial for younger people and a thriving student population spread across Aberdeen city and shire.

GoFibre is connecting many parts of Scotland to full-fibre broadband. Image: GoFibre

Helping them access the resources they need within education or training, high speed broadband can allow this future workforce to find new job or other opportunities.

It can also support them in building their own entrepreneurial venture.

Reliable broadband should be available to everyone. Whether you’re in the countryside, towns or cities, everyone deserves to live a digital life without limits and frustrations.

As a Scottish independent broadband provider who grew up in the rural Scottish Borders, we understand first-hand the importance of helping businesses outside of our major cities to harness the power of full-fibre.

To play our role, we intend to connect thousands of homes and businesses across the Aberdeenshire communities of Stonehaven, Portlethen and Newtonhill.

Once in place, speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second will be available.

This will transform the ability for locals to work effectively from home, operate multiple devices simultaneously, with no lag, and download complete TV box sets in seconds.

Stewart Crabb is sales director for Scottish independent broadband builder and provider GoFibre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations across the country (PA)
Rail strikes: Warning of disruption as passengers return to work after new year
The housing markets in 2020 and 2021 were skewed by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, industry experts said (Yui Mok/PA)
First-time buyer numbers fall 9% in 2022, says building society
The Department for Work and Pensions has announced further details on the new cost-of-living payments schedule ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Which? has released the results of its annual survey of beach and resort package holiday providers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Jet2holidays and Kuoni come out on top in Which? holiday provider survey
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption

Most Read

1
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Full-fibre broadband connections let you download TV box sets in seconds. Image: Shutterstock
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented