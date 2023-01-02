Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east businesses are battling rising costs, while also seeing the spending power of consumers become increasingly limited.

Looking ahead to 2023, from the hills of Huntly to the seaside shores of Stonehaven, it is important for businesses to remain agile and spot the opportunities which could support them to reach their maximum potential, driving the local economy forward.

Digital connectivity, our field of expertise, is one element to have experienced significant change in recent times.

This has been hugely accelerated by the pandemic-induced necessity for businesses of all sizes to have access to high speed, reliable broadband to effectively serve their consumers.

The best solution in this respect is the revolutionary power of full-fibre technology.

As the most technologically advanced type of connectivity, full-fibre networks have the capacity to power the current needs of businesses today, alongside tomorrow’s future ambitions – minus the disruption that ageing copper networks bring.

Unfortunately, current figures highlight that full-fibre broadband is still only available to around 37% of premises in the UK, with the majority of these located in our cities.

As a result, businesses and communities across the north-east are finding themselves excluded from the benefits of digital connectivity, left behind by poor connections and further isolated during these especially tough times.

More work needs to be done

At GoFibre, we believe more needs to be done to close this gap between town and country.

To power the next generation of economic development across the region we require a shift in mindset.

Digital connectivity needs to be viewed as a fundamental component of success, both now and for the future.

Reliable broadband should be available to everyone. Whether you’re in the countryside, towns or cities, everyone deserves to live a digital life without limits and frustrations.”

By being included in digital connectivity expansion, local businesses can meet their full potential – unlocking growth and fuelling innovation through the wealth of opportunities a full-fibre network offers.

One valuable benefit is that full-fibre access underpins productivity gains through the likes of buffer-free video calling and improved file sharing.

It also facilitates the move to new hybrid ways of working.

Through a more reliable connection companies can do smarter business, regardless of their size and scale.

For example, high-speed full-fibre connectivity underpins cloud-based technology which can provide greater access to services such as data analytics.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) this can help level the playing field between them and major market players, improving their forecasting and understanding of core business performance.

In a north-east context, greater access to online services can greatly help rural communities to remain competitive as well as attract new businesses to the area, further supporting economic growth.

Support for our SMEs means supporting Scotland’s economy

Scottish Government figures show our nation’s SMEs account for more than 99% of all private sector businesses.

They also make up 56% of private sector employment and 40% of turnover.

Naturally then, as a result of expanding access to full-fibre technology, thousands of small businesses across the region will benefit, supporting the local economy.

At a consumer level, this improved online access can be especially beneficial for younger people and a thriving student population spread across Aberdeen city and shire.

Helping them access the resources they need within education or training, high speed broadband can allow this future workforce to find new job or other opportunities.

It can also support them in building their own entrepreneurial venture.

We're heading north with new spots on our map📍 From towns in the borders to villages in Aberdeenshire, where should we go next?#GopherIt pic.twitter.com/rXLPhNx1OY — GoFibre (@GoFibre_UK) December 20, 2022

As a Scottish independent broadband provider who grew up in the rural Scottish Borders, we understand first-hand the importance of helping businesses outside of our major cities to harness the power of full-fibre.

To play our role, we intend to connect thousands of homes and businesses across the Aberdeenshire communities of Stonehaven, Portlethen and Newtonhill.

Once in place, speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second will be available.

This will transform the ability for locals to work effectively from home, operate multiple devices simultaneously, with no lag, and download complete TV box sets in seconds.

Stewart Crabb is sales director for Scottish independent broadband builder and provider GoFibre.