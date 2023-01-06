Shell expects £1.7bn hit from UK and EU windfall tax By Allister Thomas January 6, 2023, 11:43 am 0 Shell's Nelson Platform. Image: Shell. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Ex-McDonald’s chief charged with misleading investors after sacking over romance Strikes set to go ahead after ‘insulting’ talks with Health Secretary Trade union brands talks with Health Secretary an ‘insult’ amid pay dispute Northumberland battery firm Britishvolt in talks over majority sale Workers typically feel they need a £49,300 salary to live comfortably – survey 'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition Tortilla posts 20% rise in sales despite December pressure from strikes Vodafone secures £1.5bn sale of Hungarian arm Sunak says ministers ‘happy to talk about pay’ in crisis talks with union chiefs 1.4m households could face rate rises when renewing fixed mortgages in 2023 Most Read 1 Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response 2 Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash 3 The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close 4 Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis 5 Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera 6 ‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen… 7 No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row 8 Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for… 9 Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan 10 Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in… 2 More from Press and Journal Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in… TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge… Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -… 'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in… Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened Peterhead Prison Museum shuts cafe as energy bills soar by 300% Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis Revealed: School crossing patroller jobs cut despite safety concerns outside gates Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could become new Ballater cafe Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash Owner of the Clatter has ‘not thrown in the towel completely’ and hopes recent closure is not the end Most Commented 1 Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in America 2 Greens call for halt to ‘climate disaster’ Rosebank development 3 MPs call for ‘clear date’ to end new oil licensing 4 New vision for future of the Denburn in Aberdeen unveiled 5 Have we finally reached a tipping point for island electricity grid connections? 6 Lossiemouth caravan park owner 'stuck' as fees increase by more than 50% despite site deterioration 7 Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens 8 'Great news for Banchory' or will 'mass shopping junk' be death of High Street? Readers react to retail park plans 9 Work to begin on five replacement bridges along Formartine and Buchan Way 10 Ace Winches sets sights on global growth after 'strong' results