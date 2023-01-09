North east firms forced to refuse new work as labour cost becomes the biggest pressure on business – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

North east firms forced to refuse new work as labour cost becomes the biggest pressure on business – report

By Erikka Askeland
January 9, 2023, 12:01 am
Reflection shows oil and has rig in workers sunglasses
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

Rising wages and pay settlements are now the biggest driver of inflation for businesses in the north-east of Scotland, according to new economic data published today.

Labour costs – fuelled by a shortage of staff – have now overtaken energy bills as the biggest pressure on companies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with some being forced to refuse to bid for new work as a consequence, a report has found.

There are also early indications that the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country, due largely to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector, the research by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) shows.

Buoyant oil and gas prices particularly in 2022 caused profits among North Sea operators to soar, with some inevitable trickle down to smaller firms in the local supply chain.

Energy giant Shell (its North Sea Shearwater platform pictured) recently highlighted its whopping tens of billions of profits in 2022 means it will likely face having to pay £1.7bn in windfall taxes in the UK and Europe next year. Image: Shell

However the price of Brent crude could be worsening the impact of inflation in the north-east.

The chamber network’s Quarterly Economic Survey revealed that prices are rising faster in the region than other parts of the UK for the second quarter in a row.

Two-thirds (67%) of local companies say they plan to increase prices in the next three months, seven percentage points ahead of the rest of the UK (60%).

Meanwhile, businesses across the UK have reported concern over their ability to make profits at “Covid-crisis levels” – only one in three (34%) UK businesses believe their profits will increase over the coming year, while more (36%) expect a decline.

Bring in more workers

AGCC policy director Ryan Crighton said the survey highlighted the need for more flexible approach to immigration to address labour gaps.

Ryan Crighton
Ryan Crighton, of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: AGCC

“Businesses in this region are being squeezed from all sides, with by high energy bills, increasing labour costs and fuel all delivering significant inflationary pressure,” he said.

“Our members have been telling us for months that labour shortages are causing huge issues for them, and even preventing them from bidding for new work. If businesses can’t access the human capital they need, then we will not be able to grow our economy.

“Human mobility and migration are often misunderstood or misrepresented, perhaps more now than ever before. However, in the north-east’s case, it is very clear that we need more people to fill the vacancies now proliferating the region.

“What might be the right policy for one part of the UK could be the wrong policy for another part. Therefore, a one-size-fits-all approach to immigration may no longer be fit for purpose.

“A flexible, devolved approach to immigration which allows our regions to meet their human capital needs to be considered by government if they want to unleash our economic potential.”

Outlook for businesses ‘bleak’

The research took place between November 7 and November 30, across the period the Government’s Autumn Statement was announced.

Nationally, it shows that concern about inflation also remains at record highs; 80% of firms cited inflation as a growing worry to their business.

But there are also significant jumps in the percentage of firms concerned about taxation (38%) and interest rates (43%).

The survey of 5,200 UK businesses – 92% of who are SMEs – found that overall business confidence, conditions and sales have stabilised at low levels.

British Chambers of Commerce director-general Shevaun Haviland has asked for certainty on a new energy support package for businesses. Image: BCC

Responding to the findings, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), Shevaun Haviland, said: “The outlook from businesses remains bleak. Now, more than ever, we need to create the right conditions for firms to invest and grow.

“Providing businesses with clarity regarding the new energy support package must be top of the Government’s agenda for the New Year, after they failed to do so before Christmas.

“We urge Government to promote business growth by investing in public infrastructure and incentivising international trade, with a particular emphasis on making the UK the global hub for green innovation.

“Barriers to trade must be removed in order to allow firms realise their full trading potential. The impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol continues to loom and the UK Government must work with the European Commission to reach a negotiated solution on its business compliance burdens.

“The Government’s New Year’s resolution should be to put business support for SMEs at the heart of its agenda and get the UK back on the road to recovery.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Ministers will hold a series of meetings with union leaders as they seek to prevent future strikes over pay in the NHS, in class rooms and on the rails (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Ministers hold series of talks with union bosses in bid to avert strikes
A closed sign in a shop during England’s third national lockdown (Tim Goode/PA)
Firms miss out on £300m of pandemic business rates relief
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (PA)
Union leaders to meet rail minister in bid to secure deal to end strikes
Men are around twice as likely as women to have had their identity stolen, according to Nationwide Building Society (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Men more likely to have had identity stolen than women, survey suggests
Bills have soared for millions of Britons over the last year (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Worst yet to come for families struggling with cost of living, think tank warns
Hobbycraft said sales over the festive period grew by 7.2% year-on-year (Hobbycraft/PA)
Handmade Christmas presents and decorations boost Hobbycraft sales
Almost three-quarters of respondents to the Make UK survey expected their energy costs to increase this year (Alamy/PA)
Manufacturers fear energy cost and political turmoil will continue to hit output
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Your Money: How you can make yourself £1,000 in 2023
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Aberdeen University green energy spin out project receives £75,000 funding
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is scaling back support for companies (PA)
Treasury to announce reduced energy support scheme for businesses

Most Read

1
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
4
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
5
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Highland market ‘grows arms and legs’ despite rising cost of living as people value…
6
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
7
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands
8
CalMac ferry sailing across the sea
Multiple CalMac ferry journeys cancelled and A866 on Isle of Lewis closed as strong…

More from Press and Journal

There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
'I love them so much' - Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Aberdeen city road closed following crash as police try to trace occupants
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell nets dramatic FA Cup winner for Stevenage against Aston Villa
Brody Paterson in action for Hartlepool United. Image: MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13627163k)
Brody Paterson: Hartlepool boss Keith Curle confirms Cove Rangers interest in defender
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Aberdeen University faces backlash after putting trigger warnings on beloved children's book
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Aberdeen Women 2-0 Hutchison Vale: Gavin Levey pleased to progress in Scottish Cup despite…
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Rail tickets would increase by average of £13 on every journey if subsidy to…
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Inverurie part company with Hastings after 4-2 loss to Clach; Brechin City edge Rothes…
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
There are early indications the economy of the north-east is outperforming the rest of the country due to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Fraserburgh come from behind to pip Deveronvale; Formartine hit five without reply

Editor's Picks

Most Commented